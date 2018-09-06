Skoda Vision RS Cabin Teased

It was just a few days ago that Skoda first showed us the sketches of the Vision RS and it gave us a view into what the RS models of the future would look like. Now, however, the company has released sketches of the interior of the concept and we can't wait to see it in the flesh. The Vision RS concept will make its world premiere at the Paris Motor Show in October. The cabin of the Vision RS brings in innovation and shows of use of vegan and sustainably produced materials. The carbon fibre on the Vision RS consists of 100 per cent recycled polyester, while the seat covers made from vegan Alcantara. The car is currently taking shape in a Prague design studio.

The first designs for the future Skoda models are not only being drawn up at the design studio in Cesana / Mlada Boleslav, but also in the inspiring environment and atmosphere of a Prague art nouveau building at Masarykovo nabrezi.

As you can see in the picture, the Skoda Vision RS comes with a sporty interior and you can see what seemingly are floating seats, carbon and crystal glass, striking light effects and stylistic references to motor sport.

The Skoda Vision RS concept will be revealed at the 2018 Paris Motor Show

The elongated instrument panel with carbon elements picks up from the symmetrical contours of the radiator grille. The decor of the Vision RS consists of handmade and specially cut crystal from the Czech glass manufacturer Lasvit. The instrument panel features special RS design animations and is illuminated by lighting effects that interact with the infotainment system touch screen.

The centre console of the Vision RS in space-frame design with integrated shift-by-wire operation of the DSG is made entirely of carbon. Also used for the decorative elements, door panels and seats, this high-tech material creates a direct link to the world of motor racing. The loop-shaped door handles are reminiscent of racing cars. You can also see storage compartments with elastic rubber bands.

