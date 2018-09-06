New Cars and Bikes in India

Skoda Vision RS Cabin Teased

The first designs for the future Skoda models are not only being drawn up at the design studio

View Photos
The carbon fibre used on the Vision RS consists of 100 per cent recycled polyester

It was just a few days ago that Skoda first showed us the sketches of the Vision RS and it gave us a view into what the RS models of the future would look like. Now, however, the company has released sketches of the interior of the concept and we can't wait to see it in the flesh. The Vision RS concept will make its world premiere at the Paris Motor Show in October. The cabin of the Vision RS brings in innovation and shows of use of vegan and sustainably produced materials. The carbon fibre on the Vision RS consists of 100 per cent recycled polyester, while the seat covers made from vegan Alcantara. The car is currently taking shape in a Prague design studio.

Skoda

Skoda Cars

Kodiaq

Rapid

Octavia

Superb

The first designs for the future Skoda models are not only being drawn up at the design studio in Cesana / Mlada Boleslav, but also in the inspiring environment and atmosphere of a Prague art nouveau building at Masarykovo nabrezi.

Advertisement

As you can see in the picture, the Skoda Vision RS comes with a sporty interior and you can see what seemingly are floating seats, carbon and crystal glass, striking light effects and stylistic references to motor sport.

b48ht3d8

The Skoda Vision RS concept will be revealed at the 2018 Paris Motor Show 

The elongated instrument panel with carbon elements picks up from the symmetrical contours of the radiator grille. The decor of the Vision RS consists of handmade and specially cut crystal from the Czech glass manufacturer Lasvit. The instrument panel features special RS design animations and is illuminated by lighting effects that interact with the infotainment system touch screen.

0 Comments

The centre console of the Vision RS in space-frame design with integrated shift-by-wire operation of the DSG is made entirely of carbon. Also used for the decorative elements, door panels and seats, this high-tech material creates a direct link to the world of motor racing. The loop-shaped door handles are reminiscent of racing cars. You can also see storage compartments with elastic rubber bands.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Skoda Kodiaq with Immediate Rivals

Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda
Kodiaq
Mitsubishi Outlander
Mitsubishi
Outlander
Volvo XC40
Volvo
XC40
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi
Pajero Sport
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai
Santa Fe
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
Tiguan
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota
Fortuner
Ford Endeavour
Ford
Endeavour
Isuzu MU-X
Isuzu
MU-X
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz
GLC
TAGS :
SKoda Vision RS Skoda Vision RS cabin Vision Rs Vision Rs concept 2018 Paris Motor Show

Latest News

Skoda Vision RS Cabin Teased
Skoda Vision RS Cabin Teased
Escorts Group Unveils India's First Autonomous Tractor Concept
Escorts Group Unveils India's First Autonomous Tractor Concept
Maruti Suzuki India Has Sold Over 4 Lakh CNG Cars In India So Far
Maruti Suzuki India Has Sold Over 4 Lakh CNG Cars In India So Far
Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2018 Registrations Open
Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2018 Registrations Open
Speed Governors To Be Abolished: Nitin Gadkari
Speed Governors To Be Abolished: Nitin Gadkari
New Suzuki Katana Teased Ahead Of Unveil
New Suzuki Katana Teased Ahead Of Unveil
No Permits Required For EVs And Alternate Fuel CVs: Minister Of Road Transport and Highways
No Permits Required For EVs And Alternate Fuel CVs: Minister Of Road Transport and Highways
German Court Mulls Bans Of Older Diesel Cars In Frankfurt
German Court Mulls Bans Of Older Diesel Cars In Frankfurt
India To Get 10,000 CNG Stations By 2030
India To Get 10,000 CNG Stations By 2030
2018 Ford Aspire Facelift Launch Date Revealed
2018 Ford Aspire Facelift Launch Date Revealed
Toyota Plans To Recall 1 Million Hybrid Models Over Wiring Issue
Toyota Plans To Recall 1 Million Hybrid Models Over Wiring Issue
Jerome Vanlalrengpuia Wins Red Bull Road To Rookies Cup 2018
Jerome Vanlalrengpuia Wins Red Bull Road To Rookies Cup 2018
Lumax Cornaglia Opens New R&D Centre To Design Components For BS-VI Vehicles
Lumax Cornaglia Opens New R&D Centre To Design Components For BS-VI Vehicles
SEG Automotive Brings Stop/Start Motor For Compact Cars In India
SEG Automotive Brings Stop/Start Motor For Compact Cars In India
Pioneer Launches Smart Sync Infotainment System For Cars
Pioneer Launches Smart Sync Infotainment System For Cars

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

78 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

96 Honda City Cars

Available
Used Honda City Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 90,000
More Sedan Cars

75 Santro Xing Cars

Available
Used Santro Xing Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 50,000
More Hatchback Cars

24 Safari Cars

Available
Used Safari Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.5 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Popular Skoda Cars

Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
₹ 40.75 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 9.56 - 16.29 Lakh *
Skoda Octavia
Skoda Octavia
₹ 18.74 - 30.73 Lakh *
Skoda Superb
Skoda Superb
₹ 29.65 - 38.29 Lakh *
x
Escorts Group Unveils India's First Autonomous Tractor Concept
Escorts Group Unveils India's First Autonomous Tractor Concept
No Permits Required For EVs And Alternate Fuel CVs: Minister Of Road Transport and Highways
No Permits Required For EVs And Alternate Fuel CVs: Minister Of Road Transport and Highways
Exclusive: New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launch In Late October
Exclusive: New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launch In Late October
Honda Activa Inches Closer To 20 Million Sales Milestone
Honda Activa Inches Closer To 20 Million Sales Milestone
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities