New Cars and Bikes in India

Skoda Vision IN Concept SUV Cabin Sketch Out; Global Unveil At Auto Expo 2020

Skoda will preview its upcoming concept SUV with the new Vision IN concept at the Auto Expo 2020. The new SUV will be built on the company's new MQB A0 IN platform, as part of the India 2.0 project.

| Published:
6,372  Views
View Photos
The interior sketch gives us the first glimpse of Skoda's new compact SUV for the Indian market

Highlights

  • Skoda will showcase the Vision IN concept at the Auto Expo 2020
  • The MQB A0 IN-based Skoda SUV will be the India-spec version of Kamiq
  • The Skoda compact SUV has been specifically developed for India
Auto Expo 2018

Skoda Auto has released the first interior sketch of its upcoming compact SUV for the Indian market, which will be previewed as the Vision IN concept at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020. The all-new compact SUV will be built on the all-new MQB A0 IN platform, and it will be the first product of the Skoda Auto India's 2.0 project. As recently confirmed, the production version of the SUV will arrive in the second quarter of 2021, and it will essentially be the India-spec version of the Skoda Kamiq.

Also Read: New Skoda SUV Based On MQB A0 IN Platform Coming In Q2 2021

Skoda

Skoda Cars

Rapid

Kodiaq

Octavia

Superb

4asnna54

95 per cent of the vehicle components for the localised MQB AO platform will be manufactured locally

Also Read: SUV Storm Coming From Skoda-Led Volkswagen Group In India

As for the cabin itself, the sketch indicates that the SUV will come with a wide dashboard with multiple colour treatment and a side-step effect. There is a hexagonal air-con vent on either end of the dashboard, while the centre stage is taken by a horizontally mounted touchscreen infotainment system. There is also the virtual cockpit with a new crystalline element on the instrument panel that creates an optical highlight. The cabin also features a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel with buttons and knurl wheels in line with Skoda's new operating concept, plus the centre console has a small control lever for gear selection.

Also Read: Skoda Karoq SUV Confirmed For India Launch In April 2020

0 Comments

Talking about the new platform, Skoda says the new MQB A0 IN modular transverse matrix has been developed with an explicit focus on meeting the wishes and requirements of customers in the Indian market. The carmaker has also announced that the new Skoda Vision IN concept SUV will be 4.26 metre (4260 mm) long and has been specifically developed for the Indian market. The new Vision IN concept will be showcased at the Auto Expo in New Delhi from 5 to 12 February 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Skoda Rapid with Immediate Rivals

Skoda Rapid
Skoda
Rapid

Popular Skoda Cars

Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 8.16 - 16.92 Lakh *
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
₹ 40.36 - 43.65 Lakh *
Skoda Octavia
Skoda Octavia
₹ 18.52 - 30.92 Lakh *
Skoda Superb
Skoda Superb
₹ 30.91 - 39.77 Lakh *
Offer
x
More Details About 2020 Kia K5 (Optima) Sedan Revealed
More Details About 2020 Kia K5 (Optima) Sedan Revealed
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
KTM RC 200 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
KTM RC 200 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities