Skoda Vision IN Concept SUV Cabin Sketch Out; Global Unveil At Auto Expo 2020

The interior sketch gives us the first glimpse of Skoda's new compact SUV for the Indian market

Skoda Auto has released the first interior sketch of its upcoming compact SUV for the Indian market, which will be previewed as the Vision IN concept at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020. The all-new compact SUV will be built on the all-new MQB A0 IN platform, and it will be the first product of the Skoda Auto India's 2.0 project. As recently confirmed, the production version of the SUV will arrive in the second quarter of 2021, and it will essentially be the India-spec version of the Skoda Kamiq.

95 per cent of the vehicle components for the localised MQB AO platform will be manufactured locally

As for the cabin itself, the sketch indicates that the SUV will come with a wide dashboard with multiple colour treatment and a side-step effect. There is a hexagonal air-con vent on either end of the dashboard, while the centre stage is taken by a horizontally mounted touchscreen infotainment system. There is also the virtual cockpit with a new crystalline element on the instrument panel that creates an optical highlight. The cabin also features a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel with buttons and knurl wheels in line with Skoda's new operating concept, plus the centre console has a small control lever for gear selection.

Talking about the new platform, Skoda says the new MQB A0 IN modular transverse matrix has been developed with an explicit focus on meeting the wishes and requirements of customers in the Indian market. The carmaker has also announced that the new Skoda Vision IN concept SUV will be 4.26 metre (4260 mm) long and has been specifically developed for the Indian market. The new Vision IN concept will be showcased at the Auto Expo in New Delhi from 5 to 12 February 2020.

