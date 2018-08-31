Skoda Superb Sportline Listed On Company's India Website

Skoda has listed the new Superb Sportline edition on the company's India website, titled as coming soon. Essentially a sportier-looking version of the company flagship sedan, the Skoda Superb Sportline comes with sharper styling with a styling black exterior treatment, and a bright Velvet Red paint job. Some of the Skoda dealers we spoke to have told us that the car is expected to be launched around October or November 2018, however, the features and other technical details are still about the car are unknown right now.

Also Read: Skoda Superb Corporate Edition Launched For Existing Customers

Similar to the Octavia vRS, the Skoda Superb Sportline too comes with some sporty cosmetic updates like - black grille with glossy highlights, sharper blacked out headlamps, and glossy black outside rearview mirrors. The image on the website also reveals a new set of sporty dual-tone alloy wheels with black and silver treatment, side strips, diffusor and fifth door spoiler.

Advertisement

The European-spec Skoda Superb Sportline comes with a sports chassis that lowers the ride height by 15 mm, and optional 19-inch alloy wheels. As for the cabin, the car comes with an all-black treatment, featuring exclusive sports seats with contrast red stitching, aluminium Superb-branded door sills, aluminium pedals, and leather-wrapped steering wheel among others. Columbus satellite navigation with a 9.2-inch touchscreen display and integrated Wi-Fi.

Engine options are unknown, however, the standard Superb in India is powered by a 1.8-litre TSI petrol engine and a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine. While the former offers 178 bhp and a peak torque of 320 Nm, the diesel version produces 175 bhp and develops 350 Nm of peak torque. The petrol model gets the option of a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG automatic, while the diesel version gets a 6-speed DSG unit as standard.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.