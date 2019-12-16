Skoda Superb Facelift To Arrive By May 2020; Kodiaq BS6 Confirmed For Late 2020

Skoda India has an onslaught of new offerings lined up for launch in the next two years with at least four new models confirmed in 2020. While we recently told you about the Karoq SUV's launch details, Skoda has officially said that the Superb facelift will also be arriving next year with the launch scheduled on May 2020. Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda Auto India, has confirmed the development via Twitter and the company's flagship sedan will arrive with several cosmetic upgrades and feature additions over the current model. Meanwhile, the Kodiaq BS6 will also arrive by late 2020 and will be joined the performance-friendly Kodiaq RS with the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine.

The 2020 Skoda Superb facelift was revealed in May this year and cosmetic tweaks include Matrix LED headlamps that sport a new design, larger double-slat grille, and revised bumpers at the front and rear. That has also changed the overall length of the car by 8 mm more, at 4869 mm. The executive sedan continues to boast of a stately presence at the rear but gets revised LED taillights that is connected by a chrome strip in the centre. Much like the Skoda Kodiaq Scout that we saw earlier this year, the Superb facelift will also get the block SKODA lettering on the boot-lid in place of the winged-arrow badge.

Inside, the 2020 Skoda Superb facelift will come with a revised dashboard and centre console, new leather and Alcantara upholstery options. It is also expected to get a number of assistance systems including Predictive Cruise Control, Emergency Assist, Front Assist with Predictive Pedestrian Protection. The company has also introduced electronic parking brake as well as rear axle suspension with aerodynamic covers to improve the overall driving dynamics.

Engine options on the Superb facelift will include the 1.4-litre petrol while there could be a plug-in hybrid version too with the 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine paired with an electric motor that develops a combined power output of 214 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. There could also be a range-topping 1.8-litre turbo petrol TSI motor with 185 bhp on offer. Needless to say the engines will be BS6 compliant. The new Superb will compete with the likes of the Toyota Camry Hybrid and Honda Accord in the segment.

