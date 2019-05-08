Skoda Superb Facelift Teased In New Design Sketches

The Skoda Superb sedan is due for an update later this month and the Czech car maker has given us the first official glimpse of the updated model with the new sketches. The newly released sketches point at subtle upgrades on the Toyota Camry rival while retaining the trademark butterfly grille, albeit with redesigned headlamps, bumper and possibly new alloy wheels too. The Skoda Superb facelift will break cover at the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in the Slovakian capital, Bratislava. The current generation Superb has been on sale since 2015 and the update comes as a mid life-cycle to keep up with the competition.

The exterior upgrades will be subtle on the 2020 Superb facelift | Pic Credit: Motor1

Changes are subtle yet plenty on the 2020 Skoda Superb facelift that will include new full-LED headlamps replacing the current bi-xenon lights with LED daytime running lights set-up. While the grille's design remains the same, it appears to be slightly wider than before with the edges meeting the headlamp clusters. At the rear, expect to see the revised bumper, while the Skoda emblem will be replaced by the marque's name in letter badged across the boot-lid, like new the Scala. The boot will also carry the variant badging and revised wraparound taillights.

Under the hood, the Skoda Superb facelift is likely to continue with the same powertrain, while reports suggest that the automaker could introduce a new 1.4-litre TSI petrol-electric engine borrowed from the Volkswagen Passat GTE. The motor is expected to belt out a combined output of about 250 bhp while emitting just 39 g/km of CO2. Like the Passat, the Superb Hybrid is also likely to get an electric mode with a range of 50 km.

The Skoda Superb facelift is expected to get a new 1.4-litre petrol-electric engine for global markets

While exterior changes will be simple, the interior on the 2020 Superb facelift is expected to see a host of new electronic aids and creature comforts on offer. There are expected to be new segment-first features from higher models being offered on the Superb possibly including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone compatibility, larger touchscreen infotainment system that will enable over-the-air updates and new mobile app related functions. Expect to see improved driver assistance systems too, while new upholstery and personalisation options for the cabin.

The Skoda Superb remains a strong seller in its segment in India, and we do think the automaker will be bring the facelifted version to the country. The timeline for the same though has not been revealed yet and it is likely that we will see the facelifted version coming to India only sometime next year. The Superb locks horns against the Volkswagen Passat, Honda Accord Hybrid and the Toyota Camry Hybrid in the country. Currently available in only petrol and diesel options, it needs to be seen if the facelifted Superb will arrive with a Hybrid powertrain.

