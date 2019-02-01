New Cars and Bikes in India

Skoda Superb Facelift Spied

The 2019 Skoda Superb has been spotted going whether testing and it barely look different from the previous car.

View Photos
The changes on the 2019 Skoda Superb are barely noticeable.

Highlights

  • The Skoda Superb facelift gets minimal changes.
  • The cabin is also likely to largely be the same.
  • It will get same engine options.

The current-generation Skoda Superb has been sticking around for almost three years now. Following the lifecycle of any model it's nearing the facelift time and the Czech carmaker is well aware of that. A barely camouflaged test-mule of the facelifted Skoda Superb has been spied going under cold weather testing. Since it's a mild refresh, there isn't expected to be any major change in the profile of the Superb. In fact, they are so subtle that it will require even a car regular to take a close look.

u2a1s4sThe Skoda Superb Facelift looks exactly the same from the side.

For starters, headlights have been redesigned and they have been upgraded to ful-LED Matrix units (like the one seen on the Audi A6 Matrix) from xenon units. Since the test-mule has been wearing a body coloured camouflage, changes in the design are even more apparent. For instance, the front bumper has been tweaked and bottom skirts are wider now. Other than these, only the taillamps graphics have been revised at the rear and everything else remain the same. The story by large remains the same even on the inside as there hasn't been any significant change worth mentioning. The Skoda Superb already gets the latest infotainment system and can be upgraded to a 9-2-inch touchscreen unit with touch sensitive buttons on the steering wheel.

Skoda Superb

28.55 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Skoda Superb

m1bkbor8Taillamps have a different graphic at the rear.

The Skoda Superb is built on Volkswagen group's MQB Platform and is likely to continue with the 2.0-litre TDI diesel unit which is mated to a six-speed DSG gearbox.

0 Comments

Image Source: Motor1

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Skoda Superb with Immediate Rivals

Skoda Superb
Skoda
Superb
Honda Civic
Honda
Civic
Toyota Camry
Toyota
Camry
Honda Accord
Honda
Accord
TAGS :
Skoda Skoda India Skoda Superb

Latest News

Hyundai Venue: Interior Design And Features Explained
Hyundai Venue: Interior Design And Features Explained
Exclusive: MG Hector SUV Spy Shots Reveal Colours On Offer Ahead Of Global Unveil
Exclusive: MG Hector SUV Spy Shots Reveal Colours On Offer Ahead Of Global Unveil
Hyundai Creates Relief Task Force To Support Vehicle Owners In Cyclone Fani Affected Odisha And West Bengal
Hyundai Creates Relief Task Force To Support Vehicle Owners In Cyclone Fani Affected Odisha And West Bengal
Detroit Agrees To Pay $107.6 Million To Buy Land For New Fiat Chrysler Plant
Detroit Agrees To Pay $107.6 Million To Buy Land For New Fiat Chrysler Plant
Elon Musk Owes $507 Million To Banks Helping Tesla Raise Capital
Elon Musk Owes $507 Million To Banks Helping Tesla Raise Capital
JK Tyre Launches Blaze Rydr For Premium Indian Motorcycles
JK Tyre Launches Blaze Rydr For Premium Indian Motorcycles
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Royal Enfield Sales Decline For The 4th Consecutive Month
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Royal Enfield Sales Decline For The 4th Consecutive Month
Hyundai Venue Bags Over 2000 Bookings In Just One Day
Hyundai Venue Bags Over 2000 Bookings In Just One Day
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Hero MotoCorp Sales Decline By 17 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Hero MotoCorp Sales Decline By 17 Per Cent
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Deliveries Begin; Priced At Rs. 81,037
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Deliveries Begin; Priced At Rs. 81,037
Asia In Charge Of Electric Car Battery Production
Asia In Charge Of Electric Car Battery Production
Tata Harrier Updated With Apple CarPlay Compatibility
Tata Harrier Updated With Apple CarPlay Compatibility
2020 Mercedes Maybach GLS Spotted Testing
2020 Mercedes Maybach GLS Spotted Testing
Government To Draft New Policies For Safer Transportation Of School Children
Government To Draft New Policies For Safer Transportation Of School Children
X1 Racing League Reveals Race Car; To Begin From October 2019
X1 Racing League Reveals Race Car; To Begin From October 2019

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Qute

Bajaj Qute

₹ 2.77 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Skoda Superb Alternatives

Honda Civic
Honda Civic
₹ 21.13 - 26.56 Lakh *
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry
₹ 44.49 Lakh *
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
₹ 50.53 Lakh *
Explore Superb
×
Explore Now
x
Hyundai Venue: Interior Design And Features Explained
Hyundai Venue: Interior Design And Features Explained
Exclusive: MG Hector SUV Spy Shots Reveal Colours On Offer Ahead Of Global Unveil
Exclusive: MG Hector SUV Spy Shots Reveal Colours On Offer Ahead Of Global Unveil
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Rapper Badshah Buys A Rolls-Royce Wraith Worth Rs. 6.46 Crore
Rapper Badshah Buys A Rolls-Royce Wraith Worth Rs. 6.46 Crore
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities