Czech carmaker Skoda is already known for its ability to build fantastically strong, safe and reliable cars. But now, following three-years of planning, development and testing, Skoda has finally added a bullet and blast-resistant version of the Superb Estate. Yes, you read that right! The bullet and bomb-proof Skoda Superb Estate is the end result of a joint venture project between Skoda and a UK-based convertor. The finished model of the Superb Estate is virtually indistinguishable from the standard production car yet offers bullet and blast protection to occupants. The cost of the Skoda Superb Estate is £118,688 ( ₹ 1.06 crore). Interestingly, some Governors in India have the new Skoda Superb in their convoys.

The armoured Superb is based on a standard 2.0 TDI 188bhp Superb Estate and while the exact details are not revealed, the passenger cell has been strengthened to the extent that it meets PAS 300 requirements for ballistic and blast protection. This certification was carried out by an independent test facility and involved firing different types of ammunition at the vehicle and exposing it to blast and fragmentation threats.

The suspension and braking systems of the armoured Skoda Superb has been upgraded to account for the additional weight of the car, while the former is modified to ensure safe and accurate handling even at high speeds. Other features incorporated into the design include adaptations to the wheels that can continue to run even if the tyres are deflated which allows the driver to get to a place of safety after a blowout. It also gets an emergency lighting and siren system. The car also features an 8-inch touchscreen communications hub with GPS, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.

