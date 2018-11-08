New Cars and Bikes in India

Skoda Scala Premium Hatchback Due For Global Unveil, Details Revealed

The Skoda Scala will replace the Skoda Fabia hatchback in markets worldwide and will be made on the Skoda Octavia platform.

View Photos
Skoda Scala Premium Hatchback To Replace Ageing Rapid

Skoda has official announced that it will showcase the new Scala premium hatchback at an event in Tel Aviv, Israel on December 6, 2018. The new hatchback will essentially be a replacement for the now aging Skoda Fabia hatchback and will take on the likes of the Volkswagen Golf in international markets. What that means is that the Skoda hatchback will move up a notch from being a Polo competitor to a Golf competitor in Europe and across the world. The new hatchback will be based on the same MQB A0 platform that underpins the likes of the Skoda Octavia. As a distinction, the Skoda Scala will also be the first ever car from the brand that will not have the logo at the rear but instead will have S-K-O-D-A lettering on the tail gate instead. 

Also Read: Skoda Octavia RS - REVIEW!

jlgng8vg

(Skoda Scala)

Skoda has officially revealed that despite compact dimensions of the hatchback, the Scala will have the same amount of legroom in the back seat and even more headroom as compared to the larger Octavia sedan. The new car will also get a massive 467 litre boot, which when the rear seats are folded flat gets extended to a massive 1410-litres.

ak3jnhu8

(Skoda Scala interior)

The interior will also have a completely updated theme with a new design language. The instrument cluster on the top spec models will get the virtual cluster and a large tablet like touchscreen according to official sketches that has been put out by the Czech automaker.

2b01i0uo

(Skoda Scala)

Skoda has also put out some 'official' spy shots that showcase the dimensions of the new car along with the new grille design and sleek headlamps that ape the Vision RS concept car that has been showcased recently at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.

k51tf43

(Skoda Scala)

The new Skoda Scala will also get features like an electronic tail gate, an ice scraper in the fuel filler cap and our favourite Skoda feature - that door mounted umbrella. Although not much has been mentioned about engines just yet, the Skoda Scala will get five power plants at the time of launch ranging from about 90 bhp to 150 bhp depending on the variant.

0 Comments

Source: Motor1

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
skoda scala Scala new hatchback

Latest News

Skoda Scala Premium Hatchback Due For Global Unveil, Details Revealed
Skoda Scala Premium Hatchback Due For Global Unveil, Details Revealed
EICMA 2018: Honda CBR1000RR Updated For 2019
EICMA 2018: Honda CBR1000RR Updated For 2019
EICMA 2018: KYMCO SuperNEX Electric Superbike Concept Revealed
EICMA 2018: KYMCO SuperNEX Electric Superbike Concept Revealed
EICMA 2018: 2019 BMW S 1000 RR Breaks Cover
EICMA 2018: 2019 BMW S 1000 RR Breaks Cover
EICMA 2018: 2020 Suzuki Katana Showcased
EICMA 2018: 2020 Suzuki Katana Showcased
EICMA 2018: BMW F 850 GS Adventure Unveiled
EICMA 2018: BMW F 850 GS Adventure Unveiled
EICMA 2018: 2019 Honda CB650R Unveiled
EICMA 2018: 2019 Honda CB650R Unveiled
EICMA 2018: Kawasaki Z400 Revealed
EICMA 2018: Kawasaki Z400 Revealed
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure Unveiled
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure Unveiled
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Concept KX Design Study Revealed
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Concept KX Design Study Revealed
EICMA 2018: 2019 Honda CBR500R, CB500X and CB500F Unveiled
EICMA 2018: 2019 Honda CBR500R, CB500X and CB500F Unveiled
EICMA 2018: Hero XPulse 200T Unveiled
EICMA 2018: Hero XPulse 200T Unveiled
Kinetic MotoRoyale Planning To Develop 300-500 cc Bikes In India
Kinetic MotoRoyale Planning To Develop 300-500 cc Bikes In India
Mahindra Alturas G4 To Be Offered Only With An Automatic Transmission
Mahindra Alturas G4 To Be Offered Only With An Automatic Transmission
New Triumph Tiger 800 Spotted Testing
New Triumph Tiger 800 Spotted Testing

Latest Cars

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

₹ 2.63 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.4
Datsun Go

Datsun Go

₹ 3.59 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.9
Datsun Go+

Datsun Go+

₹ 4.17 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Skoda models

Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
₹ 40.75 - 42.1 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 9.56 - 16.29 Lakh *
Skoda Superb
Skoda Superb
₹ 29.65 - 38.29 Lakh *
Skoda Octavia
Skoda Octavia
₹ 18.74 - 30.73 Lakh *
x
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Concept KX Design Study Revealed
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Concept KX Design Study Revealed
Mahindra Alturas G4 Bookings Open, Launch Date Announced
Mahindra Alturas G4 Bookings Open, Launch Date Announced
EICMA 2018: Hero XPulse 200T Unveiled
EICMA 2018: Hero XPulse 200T Unveiled
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities