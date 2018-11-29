New Cars and Bikes in India

Skoda Scala Interior Revealed In New Official Images

The all-new Skoda Scala will be making its global debut on December 6, 2018, in Tel Aviv, Israel ahead of a market launch planned for 2019.

The Skoda Scala's interior is made of premium material, and the cabin also feature some smart tech

Skoda has officially released the interior images of the upcoming premium hatchback Scala, ahead of its official debut next month. Slated for a global debut on December 6, 2018, the new Skoda Scala will be launched sometime in 2019. It was just early this month that the company had come out with the official teaser sketch of the Skoda Scala, and now we have come across images of the production design as well. In fact, the production car's cabin looks largely identical to the design sketches we saw earlier, and in addition to the use of premium material, the cabin will also feature some smart tech.

Skoda Scala is built on the company's MQB A0 platform like the Octavia

Based on the new images, we can see that the new Skoda Scala will come with a well-laid-out cabin with dual tone black and beige treatment for the dashboard, with the centre stage taken by 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system. We also get to see the fully-digital instrument cluster, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, and larger trapezoidal air con vents on either side. Below the display, we have matching central air-con vents and dual-zone automatic climate control. The car is also likely to come with the virtual cockpit function, optional DSG, and leather upholstery.

Skoda Scala gets a 9.2-inch centre display, climate control, digital intrument cluster and more

The Skoda Scala is built on the company's MQB A0 platform that also underpins the likes of the Skoda Octavia. Skoda has also said that the Scala will be the first product from the automaker which will 'always be online'. So, it will get features like the ability to have over the air updates for the infotainment system and maps along with the ability to lock and unlock the car via a dedicated and secure app-based service.

The car will come with a total of five engines options, ranging from 90 bhp to 150 bhp along with manual gearbox and an option automatic DSG unit. More details and other technical specs will be revealed at the time of the unveiling, so keep watching this space.

