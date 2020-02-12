Skoda’s First Electric SUV To Be Called Enyaq

Skoda Auto today revealed that its first electric SUV will be presented soon. It in fact let out what it will be called. Skoda will call it the Enyaq and yes even we want to know where that name comes from. According to the company, the name Enyaq is based in the Irish language and expresses the vehicle's dynamism and efficiency. The Enyaq then opens a new chapter in the 125-year history of the Skoda brand. It will be Skoda's first electric car which will be built on the MEB platform, and will also launch a new family of model names. Of course, Skoda already has an electric car to its name, the Citigo iV and so it's not new to the EV space, however, the all-electric SUV will definitely ind it a wider appeal

Skoda's Vision iV concept gave us a glimpse into what the SUV would look like

Skoda SUVs have traditionally had names ending in the letter Q, and the new Enyaq follows this tradition just like the Kamiq, Kodiaq and the Karoq. But the new model's first letter shows that this tradition is merging with the eMobility era, referenced by the letter E at the beginning of the name. The name, Enyaq, is derived from the Irish name Enya, which means 'source of life',

We'll know more about the electric SUV very soon, but it's clear why the company wants to start its journey in the electric mobility space with an SUV. Well, the clear trend setters now are the SUVs globally and so this decision does not come as a surprise. As to which markets the Enyaq will be introduced? Well, there's no clarity on that yet and we'll know more very soon.

