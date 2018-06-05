Skoda Reveals Concept Sunroq

Skoda has revealed a unique concept car and it's a the fifth one created by the students at the Skoda Vocational School and it's called the Sunroq. For around eight months, 23 students from seven different professions worked on the concept of a cabriolet version based on the company's compact SUV - Karoq and so the name is simply derived from it. However, it was one of the last things on the company's mind and well, finding a suitable name was a bit of a hassle.

To facilitate this, the students invited Skoda customers and fans to submit suggestions via different social media channels. In the end, Sunroq was chosen from among several hundred proposed names - the students found that it suited their cabriolet perfectly given its openness to the sun, which makes it an ideal vehicle for a summer holiday.

Skoda says a convertible-SUV would attempt to lure in young adults looking for a droptop that still has enough room for a surfboard. While the crossover's body has been revamped, the concept still has the same length and width as the regular model from where it has carried over the wheelbase.

Not many will be able to drive the car but it'll come with the familiar four-cylinder 1.5-litre TSI engine which will boast of a top speed of 204 kmph and 0-100 kmph in just 8.4 seconds.

