New Cars and Bikes in India

Skoda Reveals Cabin Sketches Of The Vision iV Concept

Skoda has revealed an interior sketch of the Vision iV which shows a very user-friendly arrangement of the instrument panel and centre console.

Geneva Motor Show 2018

It was just a couple of days ago that Skoda provided us with a sketch of the company's first all-electric vehicle the Vision iV. Based on the Modular Electric Drive Kit or MEB, the Vision iV is a four-door crossover coupe features fascinating sporty and emotional lines. The Skoda Vision iV combines an athletic body, 22-inch aerodynamically optimised wheels and powerfully flared mudguards with a pronounced coupe-like, flowing roofline. Now the company gives us a glimpse into what to expect the cabin to look like.

Skoda has revealed an interior sketch of the Vision iV which shows a very user-friendly arrangement of the instrument panel and centre console. There is also a seemingly free-floating central screen and a newly designed two-spoke steering wheel. The all-electric concept study VISION iV offers an outlook on the interior of the first Skoda based on the Volkswagen Group's Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB).

Skoda

Skoda Cars

Rapid

Kodiaq

Octavia

Superb

Also Read: Skoda Vision iV Concept Heading To Geneva

sahl4ha8

The Skoda Vision iV concept  gets a very pronounced coupe-like roofline

The traditional centre tunnel is not used - so the company's designers used the possibilities of the new MEB platform to create a spacious and innovative interior. The designers reconfigured the layout of the instrument panel and centre console. Between the driver and the passenger seat, the Vision iV offers plenty of storage space on the lowest level, above which there is a centre console that is particularly easy to reach for the driver and front passenger. Two mobile phones, which can be wirelessly integrated into the infotainment and operating system, can be placed in the console while they charge inductively.

acomsg98

From what we can see, the rear view mirrors have been replaced by cameras 

The instrument panel consists of two levels - a large free-standing screen appears to hover centrally above the instrument panel, in front of which there is a ledge for the hand that operates the touch screen. The steering wheel has also been redesigned, now featuring two spokes and 'Skoda' now in block capitals in place of the familiar logo.

0 Comments

Over the next four years, the Czech carmaker will be investing around two billion euros in alternative drive systems and new mobility services. The brand will have introduced ten electrified models by the end of 2022.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Skoda Rapid with Immediate Rivals

Skoda Rapid
Skoda
Rapid
Toyota Yaris
Toyota
Yaris
Honda City
Honda
City
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen
Vento
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki
Ciaz
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai
Verna
Fiat Linea
Fiat
Linea
Nissan Sunny
Nissan
Sunny
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra
Verito
Fiat Linea Classic
Fiat
Linea Classic
TAGS :
Skoda Vision iV Concept Skoda Vision iV Skoda Vision iV concept

Latest News

Skoda Reveals Cabin Sketches Of The Vision iV Concept
Skoda Reveals Cabin Sketches Of The Vision iV Concept
Tata To Supply 80 Electric Buses To West Bengal Transport Corporation
Tata To Supply 80 Electric Buses To West Bengal Transport Corporation
Next Generation Hyundai Grand i10 Spotted Testing In India
Next Generation Hyundai Grand i10 Spotted Testing In India
Jaguar Land Rover Dealers Announce Special Offers Up To Rs. 20 Lakh
Jaguar Land Rover Dealers Announce Special Offers Up To Rs. 20 Lakh
2019 Honda CBR650R Bookings Open In India At Rs. 15,000
2019 Honda CBR650R Bookings Open In India At Rs. 15,000
Aston Martin Teases The Project 003
Aston Martin Teases The Project 003
2020 Porsche 911 GT3 Spotted Going Under Snow Testing
2020 Porsche 911 GT3 Spotted Going Under Snow Testing
Benelli To Add 40 New Dealerships In India By The End Of 2019
Benelli To Add 40 New Dealerships In India By The End Of 2019
Ford To Close Oldest Brazil Plant, Exit South America Truck Biz
Ford To Close Oldest Brazil Plant, Exit South America Truck Biz
2019 Volkswagen Ameo Cup Registers Highest Number Of Entries For Drivers' Selection
2019 Volkswagen Ameo Cup Registers Highest Number Of Entries For Drivers' Selection
2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Spied With A Gigantic Touchscreen
2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Spied With A Gigantic Touchscreen
Mahindra TUV300 /KUV100 To Survive BS6 Transition; Other Models To Be Phased Out
Mahindra TUV300 /KUV100 To Survive BS6 Transition; Other Models To Be Phased Out
Made In India Range Rover Velar Spotted Testing
Made In India Range Rover Velar Spotted Testing
Geneva 2019: Tata Motors To Reveal New Generation Passenger Vehicles
Geneva 2019: Tata Motors To Reveal New Generation Passenger Vehicles
Honda To Close Its Only EU Factory
Honda To Close Its Only EU Factory

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Skoda Cars

Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 9.85 - 16.92 Lakh *
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
₹ 40.75 - 42.1 Lakh *
Skoda Octavia
Skoda Octavia
₹ 18.74 - 30.73 Lakh *
Skoda Superb
Skoda Superb
₹ 28.55 - 38.86 Lakh *
x
Jaguar Land Rover Dealers Announce Special Offers Up To Rs. 20 Lakh
Jaguar Land Rover Dealers Announce Special Offers Up To Rs. 20 Lakh
Tata To Supply 80 Electric Buses To West Bengal Transport Corporation
Tata To Supply 80 Electric Buses To West Bengal Transport Corporation
2019 Honda CBR650R Bookings Open In India At Rs. 15,000
2019 Honda CBR650R Bookings Open In India At Rs. 15,000
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities