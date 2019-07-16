If you are in the market looking for a sedan on a budget, Skoda Auto India has introduced the new Rapid Rider limited edition at a price of just ₹ 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Skoda Rapid Rider edition is based on the base Active trim of the sedan but adds a host of features to make the model an attractive proposition over its rivals. It is also ₹ 1 lakh cheaper than the standard base variant. With the competitive new price tag, the limited edition model undercuts most of its rivals in the compact sedan segment including the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City and even the Volkswagen Vento. The Rider nameplate also makes a comeback in Skoda India's line-up and was previously seen on the first generation Octavia that was sold in the early 2000s.

Commenting on the introduction of the new Skoda Rapid Ride, Zac Hollis, Director - Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda Auto India said, "The Rapid Rider offers a compelling combination of the brand's emotive design, exquisite interiors and class-leading safety features, at a very competitive price point. It is deemed to be a best seller setting benchmark for functionality, practicality and spaciousness in its segment."

The Rapid Rider Edition gets the same dual-tone interior but misses out on the touchscreen system

The new Skoda Rapid Rider is only offered with the 1.6-litre petrol engine and gets two colour options - Candy White and Carbon Steel. Compared to the standard trims, the limited edition version gets a gloss black finished grille and B-pillars as well as a black trunk lip garnish. Inside, the cabin gets an all-new dual-tone ebony sand interior with premium ivory slate upholstery. The scuff plates get the 'Rapid' inscription that further adds a premium touch to the sedan. Being an entry-level trim, the limited edition model does miss out on alloy wheels, touchscreen infotainment systems and a host of other features.

The Skoda Rapid Rider edition is also loaded with the essentials on the safety front and comes with dual airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, anti-glare IRVM, rear windscreen defogger, height adjustable front seatbelts, rough road package, engine immobiliser and more. There are no mechanical changes to the car and power output remains the same with the 1.6-litre MPI petrol motor churning out 103 bhp and 153 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The automaker claims an ARAI certified fuel efficiency figure of 15.41 kmpl on the Rapid.

In addition, Skoda is offered a standard warranty of four years on the Rapid Rider (standard on all Skoda cars), and it includes the warranty and roadside assistance (RSA). Customers can also avail the Skoda Shield Plus offer that extends the warranty to six years and incorporates motor insurance, 24x7 RSA and an extended warranty. There's also the Prepaid Service Maintenance Package at ₹ 35,000 for 4 years/60,000 km covering all scheduled services as per the owner's manual for a hassle-free ownership.

