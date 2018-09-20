Skoda Rapid Onyx Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 9.75 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

Skoda Rapid Onyx Edition Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 9.75 Lakh

The Skoda Rapid Onyx Edition gets two new colours, and gloss black accents across the exterior, while the cabin is finished in ebony and sand shades.

Skoda Auto India has introduced the new Rapid Onyx Edition in the country priced at ₹ 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The new special edition Skoda Rapid Onyx comes to the market with the advent of the festive season in a bid to make the sedan more popular among potential buyers. The special edition is being offered in two colour options - Lapiz Blue and Candy White, and comes with a host of cosmetic features added to the exterior and interior of the sedan. There are no mechanical changes though to the model.

Skoda Rapid

9.56 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Skoda Rapid

With respective to exterior upgrades, the Rapid Onyx edition comes with black design elements including black finished butterfly grille with chrome surrounds. The special edition version gets gloss black finished 16-inch alloy wheels with identical bolt covers and outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs), as well as, gloss black finished B-pillars, body side molding and trunk lip garnish.

ghfj400k

(The Skoda Rapid Onyx Edition is offered two colours - Lapiz Blue and Candy White)

Inside, the cabin on the Skoda Rapid Onyx edition gets no design changes but comes with contrast finished dual-tone ebony-sand interiors. The seats are finished in beige with wood design leatherette upholstery. The edition also gets a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel with black stitching, textile mats with black stitching and a host of chrome elements all across the cabin.

Another update is the 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the Rapid Onyx and comes with SmartLink tech that allows you to select apps like navigation via your smartphone and also supports USB, AUX and Bluetooth options. The system is also compatible with MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car also comes with auto climate control, 12 volt power socket at the front and rear, and black waste bin for the front door pocket. The Rapid Onyx edition also comes with special scuff plates and rear windscreen sunblind.

ojbiobg8

(The Rapid Onyx gets a 6.5-inch infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay & Android Auto)

In terms of equipment, the Skoda Rapid continues to get LED DRLs, projector-lens quartz-cut headlights, ABS with EBD, dual airbags and more. The diesel automatic also comes with ESC, while Hill Hold Control is available on petrol and diesel automatic versions.

In terms of powertrain, the Skoda Rapid Onyx uses the same 1.5-litre diesel with 108 bhp and 1.6-litre petrol engine that churns out 103 bhp. The car is offered with a manual and automatic transmission options. The Rapid returns a fuel efficiency between 14.84 kmpl on the petrol automatic, going up to 21.72 kmpl on the diesel automatic. The Rapid Onyx also comes with 4 year service car and Roadside assistance as standard.

