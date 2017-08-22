Skoda has finally introduced the much popular Monte Carlo edition in India with the Rapid sedan. Priced at ₹ 10.75 lakh, the new Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo edition comes with new styling and a host of updated features like the revised grille, new alloys and a boot-lid spoiler among others. Skoda's Monte Carlo models were introduced to pay homage to the carmaker's Monte Carlo racing tradition. Globally the Monte Carlo trim has been available with the Citigo, Rapid and the Fabia for a while now, but this is the first time that Skoda has introduced this special edition package in India.

Commenting on the launch of the Monte Carlo, Mr Ashutosh Dixit - Director, Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda Auto India, said, and "The new Monte Carlo is an integral part of our model offensive strategy in India. The Monte Carlo offers a compelling combination of the brand's emotional design, exquisite interiors, and host of convenience features, leading safety as well as intelligent connectivity features. The Monte Carlo is positioned at the top end of the segment and is targeted at the discerning customer who wants a premium experience."

Visually, the Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo will be available in two select dual- colour options - Flash Red with black roof and Candy White with black roof. The car also gets other cosmetic additions like stylish black treatment on the front grille, headlamp inserts, body accents, ORVMs, and the tail lamp cluster along with new dual tone 16-inch alloy wheels and the rear black grained diffuser enhances the car's sporty character.

The cabin comes with 3-spoke super sports flat bottom steering wheel is covered in black perforated leather and red decorative stitching, which can also be seen on the gearstick knob and even the dashboard panels. The driver and passengers sit on special sporty Monte Carlo leatherette seats in a black/red design with grey vertical stripes. To further enhance the sporty character of the car, the Monte Carlo also comes with ribbed stainless steel pedals and a sporty graphic instrument cluster. Safety features include dual airbags, ABS, Parktonic rear parking sensors, central locking system with remote control, electronic stability control, and hill hold assist among others. Other features include - rain sensing wiper system, cooled glove box, cruise control and more.

Under the hood, the Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo edition's engines come from the regular Rapid sedan. So the car will be powered by the 103 bhp 1.6-litre MPI petrol motor and the 108 bhp 1.5-litre TDI diesel engine. Transmission duties will be handled by Skoda's trusted DSG gearbox in the diesel model and 6-speed tiptronic transmission in the petrol.

