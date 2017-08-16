Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo Edition: All You Need To Know

Skoda is all set to launch the new Rapid Monte Carlo Edition in India this month and the car is expected to go on sale very soon. While the company still hasn't revealed a date for the launch of the Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo, it was declared to go on sale around mid-August 2017, with deliveries set to commence from September. While the Monte Carlo edition is based on the currently selling Skoda Rapid sedan, which was launched in India less than a year back, the car is more than just a special edition model and here's all you need to know about it.

Skoda's Monte Carlo models have been designed to pay homage to the company's racing heritage. Skoda has a rich racing history with many racing legends, memorable victories and unforgettable machines and the company claims that long tradition of motor racing has been transformed to Skoda's passenger cars in a form of the Monte Carlo family. In addition to the Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo edition, globally the Czech carmaker also offers Monte Carlo models of the Citigo and the Fabia. While the Citigo never came to India, Skoda ended the production of the Fabia in 2015. The Rapid Monte Carlo model comes with some prominent cosmetic changes. The most distinguishing feature of the Monte Carlo edition cars is the special red body colour that is accompanied by stylish black treatment on the front grille, headlamp inserts, body accents, ORVMs, alloy wheels and the tail lamp cluster. The India-spec Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo will be a lot different from the global-spec Rapid Monte Carlo. While the paint scheme will remain the same, the changes will be pertaining to the car's few features and equipment list. The Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo edition comes with other exterior updates like a redesigned front bumper that houses a wider air dam along with new horizontal fog lamps. Recently, the carmaker revealed a bunch of information about Rapid Monte Carlo and as per that, the cabin also has been redesigned and will come with all-black interior with contrast rest stitching and aluminium foot pedals, flat-bottom steering wheel and such sporty touches. Under the hood, the Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo edition's engine options will remain same as the regular Rapid sedan, powered by the 103 bhp 1.6-litre MPI petrol motor and the 108 bhp 1.5-litre TDI diesel engine. The Monte Carlo edition is likely to be based on the top-spec variant so transmission duties will be handled by Skoda's trusted DSG gearbox in the diesel model and 6-speed tiptronic transmission in the petrol.

