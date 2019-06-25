Skoda Offering Attractive Discounts On L&K Variants

Skoda Auto India is offering attractive discounts on the top-spec L&K variants of select models in a bid to push its sales. The Skoda Kodiaq L&K which was priced at ₹ 36.79 lakh is now being offered at a cash discount of ₹ 80,000 and has been priced at ₹ 35.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India). Moreover, the company is also giving a bunch of attractive offers on the L&K variants of the Kodiaq and Octavia. It is offering six years warranty and road side assistance along with ₹ 50,000 loyalty bonus on both models. There is also an additional benefit of ₹ 50,000 on select credit cards.

The Skoda Kodiaq L&K variant was launched in India last year in November. On the outside, it gets an updated chrome grille, tweaked LED headlights with DRLs and the signature 18-inch trinity alloy wheels. In line with the company's crystalline design element, the rear portion gets C-shape LED taillights, and the rear bumper also comes with chrome element that surrounds the exhaust pipes and the diffuser. The Kodaiq L&K also comes with new silver roof rails along with Laurin & Klement badge on the front wings and 'Kodiaq' embossed aluminium door sill scuff plates. The SUV comes in five colour options - Lava Blue, Quartz Grey, Moon White, Magic Black, and the all-new Magnetic Brown.

The Laurin & Klement versions bring more luxurious features and materials to the Skoda cars

Powering the SUV is the same 2.0 TDI diesel engine that is a workhorse even in the Octavia and Superb. The motor generates 148 bhp and develops 340 Nm of torque and is mated to an automatic DSG gearbox as standard in all L&K trims. In the Kodiaq it is also assisted by an all-wheel-drive system with electronic control delivers a big increase in traction, stability, and safety. The Kodiaq Laurin & Klement also comes with best-in-segment nine airbags, AFS (Adaptive Front light System), ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), MBA (Mechanical Brake Assist), MKB (Multi Collision Brake), HBA (Hydraulic Brake Assist), ASR (Anti Slip Regulation), and EDS (Electronic Differential Lock).

