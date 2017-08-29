Skoda Octavia vRS: All You Need To Know

Skoda Octavia
18.12 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
- The Octavia vRS looks similar to the facelift version of the sedan which was launched in India recently, but it receives a gloss-black treatment for several exterior bits like the grille, frame trim. It will also come shod with 19-inch alloy wheels
- The Octavia vRS comes with LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights. The headlamps come with adaptive front lighting system (AFS). The rear also sees changes in the form of black diffuser and a spoiler at the rear.
- The cabin, at the same time, will feature a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, leather/fabric combination seats, ambient lighting, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MirrorLink and driver assist system among others.
- The new Skoda Octavia vRS also gets a revised suspension setup and a wider track at the rear. The dynamic chassis control or the DCC is a standard fitment and this gives the car the agility it needs.
- The Skoda Octavia vRS gets a 2.0-litre TSI motor, which produces 230bhp and peak torque of 350Nm.
- It can go from 0-100kmph in 6.7 seconds before reaching a top speed of 250 kmph making it the fastest, most powerful sedan from the Skoda stable in India.
- Bookings for the Skoda Octavia vRS are ongoing for ₹ 50,000, and the car is expected to come at an on-road price of ₹ 33 lakh to ₹ 35 lakh
