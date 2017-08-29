New Cars and Bikes in India

Skoda Octavia vRS: All You Need To Know

Skoda is all set to launch its fastest, most powerful sedan in India - the Octavia vRS. While bookings for the car are already on, expect deliveries ti start from September

The Skoda Octavia vRS is the company's fastest, most powerful sedan to be launched in India

Highlights

  • The Skoda Octavia vRS will be launched only with the petrol engine
  • The Octavia vRS can go from 0-100kmph in 6.7 seconds
  • This is Skoda's third car to launch in India this year

It's a busy year for Skoda India as it's all set to add some cars to their portfolio. Though the one we are looking forward to is the Kodiaq SUV, the Czech car maker is leaving no stone unturned to give its customers what they want. Earlier this month the carmaker told us all about its plans to introduce new cars in India and this included the Rapid Monte Carlo Edition which it has already launched, and the Octavia v ₹ The Octavia vRS will be retailed in India as the Octavia RS and will be the first performance-oriented model from the Czech carmaker in India. While the company is all set to launch the car in India tomorrow, here's a look at what to expect from the car.
  1. The Octavia vRS looks similar to the facelift version of the sedan which was launched in India recently, but it receives a gloss-black treatment for several exterior bits like the grille, frame trim. It will also come shod with 19-inch alloy wheels
  2. The Octavia vRS comes with LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights. The headlamps come with adaptive front lighting system (AFS). The rear also sees changes in the form of black diffuser and a spoiler at the rear.
  3. The cabin, at the same time, will feature a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, leather/fabric combination seats, ambient lighting, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MirrorLink and driver assist system among others.
    skoda octavia vrs
    The cabin of the Octavia vRS gets the sporty treatment
  4. The new Skoda Octavia vRS also gets a revised suspension setup and a wider track at the rear. The dynamic chassis control or the DCC is a standard fitment and this gives the car the agility it needs.
  5. The Skoda Octavia vRS gets a 2.0-litre TSI motor, which produces 230bhp and peak torque of 350Nm.
  6. It can go from 0-100kmph in 6.7 seconds before reaching a top speed of 250 kmph making it the fastest, most powerful sedan from the Skoda stable in India.
  7. Bookings for the Skoda Octavia vRS are ongoing for ₹ 50,000, and the car is expected to come at an on-road price of ₹ 33 lakh to ₹ 35 lakh

