Skoda Octavia RS: Price Expected In India

Skoda is all set to launch the much anticipated Octavia RS performance sedan in India tomorrow. Set to be the most powerful car from the Czech carmaker in the country, the Skoda Octavia RS will be powered by the 230 bhp 2-litre TSI petrol engine. Right now the Skoda Octavia RS can be booked for a token of ₹ 50,000 and the car will be priced around ₹ 30 lakh (ex-showroom). As for deliveries, Skoda has already told us that it will commence from early September 2017.

Skoda Octavia 18.12 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Now, the price is fairly right considering the fact that the upcoming Skoda Octavia RS will be coming to India via the CBU route. In fact, we even spoke to some of the Skoda dealers, who also claimed that the car will come with an on-road price of ₹ 34-35 lakh, depending on state taxes. Of course, like all Skoda models, the ex-showroom price of the car will be same across India.

Also Read: Skoda Octavia vRS Features, Specifications Announced

In terms of appearance, up front, the Octavia RS comes with a black radiator grille with the vRS badging and chrome surround and the quad-LED headlamp setup has been carried over from the standard model. The Octavia RS also gets a new bumper that houses a massive three-piece air intake with horizontal LED foglamps on either end. The car will also get a set of sport alloy wheels, blackened B-pillar, and LED taillamps. The new Skoda Octavia vRS also gets a revised suspension setup and a wider track at the rear. The dynamic chassis control or the DCC is a standard fitment and this gives the car the agility it needs.

The cabin, on the other hand, will feature a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, leather/fabric combination seats, ambient lighting, and touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MirrorLink and driver assist system among others. The car will come with an all-black interior with contrast red stitching and leather upholstery.

The 2-litre turbo-petrol unit makes 230 bhp and 350 Nm peak torque and gets the option of a 6-speed DSG unit.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.