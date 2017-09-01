Skoda Octavia RS Launched In India; Priced At Rs 24.62 Lakh

The much-awaited Skoda Octavia RS has finally been launched in India and at a price tag that will blow your mind away. The Skoda Octavia RS costs ₹ 24.62 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and that's quite a great price for the most powerful car from the company's stable in India yet. To put this into perspective, the standard Octavia sedan is priced between ₹ 15.49 lakh to ₹ 22.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Octavia RS performance sedan is the first of its kind model from the Czech carmaker and right now, it has no direct competition in the country. Skoda commenced the pre-bookings for the new Octavia RS earlier this month for a token of ₹ 50,000 and it has already received a great response. The model has already reached several Skoda dealerships and deliveries are expected to commence later this month.

(Skoda Octavia RS gets the quad-LED headlamp setup with RS badging)



Powering the new Skoda Octavia RS will be the company's tried and tested 2.0 TSI turbocharged petrol engine that will come mated to a 6-speed DSG automatic transmission. Globally, this engine also comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, but India will not get it. The 2-litre motor churns out 230 bhp and develops a peak torque of 350 Nm. Here, we'd like to mention that the standard car produces 177 bhp in the petrol and 138 bhp on the diesel. It's because of all that power and torque on the Octavia RS that it can go from 0-100 kmph in 6.8 seconds before reaching a top speed of 250 kmph, electronically limited of course.

The changes do not stop at just the engine. Visually, the Skoda Octavia RS shares several similarities with the standard Octavia sedan but with a strong flavour of performance. Up front, the Skoda Octavia RS comes with a black radiator grille with the vRS badging and chrome surround. The grille is flanked by the now popular quad-LED headlamp setup that has been carried over from the standard model. The Skoda Octavia RS also gets a new bumper that houses a massive three-piece air intake for increased air flow with horizontal LED foglamps on either end. It will also come shod with 19-inch alloy wheels and performance-oriented tyres.

(The newly launched Skoda Octavia RS putting up a show for the audience)



Inside, the cabin of the Skoda Octavia RS will come with similar sporty character featuring a multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters, black leather/fabric combination seats with contrast stitching, ambient lighting, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MirrorLink and driver assist system among others. The new Skoda Octavia vRS also gets a revised suspension setup and a wider track at the rear. The dynamic chassis control or the DCC is a standard fitment and this gives the car the agility it needs.

Skoda launched the Monte Carlo Edition of the Rapid recently and now with the Octavia RS, the company is trying to target a whole new audience by carving a niche. The Kodiaq SUV is next on the cards and will be launched by the end of this year.

