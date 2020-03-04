Skoda Octavia RS iV Plug-In Hybrid Revealed

Skoda has revealed the Octavia RS iV plug-in hybrid and it's the first time the Octavia comes with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain. Now the Octavia gets a 1.4 TSI engine and an 85 kW electric motor. The result is a system output of 241 bhp, which is the highest baseline value for RS models to date. The fourth generation model Octavia RS iV gets a new front apron, a black radiator grille and the RS logo beneath the brand's badge. Then there's the dynamic, angular bumper with LED fog lamps, big air intakes with shiny black frames, the broad front spoiler which also gets the black treatment.

The Skoda RS iV gets a distinctive spoiler at he rear Skoda Cars Rapid Octavia Kodiaq Superb

The shiny black motif extends to the car's side profile, adorning the window frames, rear mirrors and the striking, aerodynamically shaped wheels with up to 19-inch discs. There is another distinctive spoiler at the rear as well, of course, in addition to a pronounced bumper with black aerodynamic elements on the sides and a massive diffuser below.

The Skoda RS iV can for for 60 km on all electric mode

Inside, the seats can be either all-textile or the Suedia version, meaning leather and artificial leather. The dashboard features carbon-look accessories and Suedia upholstery. The same material, with decorative colour stitching, can be found on the door panels as well. And of course, the car would not be complete without a sports steering wheel with the RS logo.

The Skoda RS iV gets a 1.4-litre TSI motor

There's no doubt that all this puts the all-new RS iV at the summit of the fourth-generation Octavia range. The top speed of this one is 225 kmph and it can go from 0-100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds and there's 400 Nm of torques pushing this car to achieve that number. Besides being a joy to drive, it offers a pure electric zero-emissions drive with a range of 60 km

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.