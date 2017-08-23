Skoda Octavia RS India Launch Date Announced

The Skoda Octavia vRS performance sedan is all set to be launched in India this month on August 30, 2017. Early this month the carmaker had confirmed the car's arrival for this month but now we have the official date as well. The Octavia vRS will be retailed in India as the Skoda Octavia RS and will be the first performance-oriented model from the Czech carmaker in India. As announced by the carmaker, the deliveries for the new Octavia RS will commence from early September 2017.

It was back in December 2016, that Skoda first unveiled the Octavia vRS internationally and now it's finally coming to India. Globally, the Skoda Octavia RS comes in two engine options - the 2.0 TDI diesel and 2.0 TSI petrol. The 2-litre turbocharged diesel motor is capable of churning out a maximum of 184 bhp and develops a peak torque of 380 Nm. The engine comes mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed DSG unit with the option of both 4x2 and 4x4. The 2-litre turbo-petrol unit, on the other hand, makes 230 bhp and 350 Nm peak torque and gets the option of a 6-speed DSG and a 6-speed manual as well. Having said that, Skoda dealers in India have told us that initially, the car will only come with the 230 bhp 2.0 TSI petrol DSG version, while confirmation of the manual and diesel options will come later.

Visually the car gets a wider radiator grille and the wide honeycomb air inlets in the redesigned bumper up front. The car also receives a gloss-black treatment for several exterior bits like the grille, frame trim and the even for the sporty 19-inch alloy wheels. The car also comes with LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights. The cabin, at the same time, will feature a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, leather/fabric combination seats, ambient lighting, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MirrorLink and driver assist system among others.

Bookings for the Skoda Octavia vRS are ongoing for ₹ 50,000, and the car is expected to come at an on-road price of ₹ 33 lakh to ₹ 35 lakh, depending on state taxes. The Octavia RS doesn't really have a rival in the Indian market, but based on the price range it will compete in the league of premium compact sedans like the Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

