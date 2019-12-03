Skoda Octavia RS 245 Teased; To Be Showcased At The Auto Expo

Skoda India has come out with a new teaser announcing the imminent arrival of the Octavia RS 245. Unlike the previously launched Skoda Octavia RS which came with a de-tuned engine, the upcoming car is the Euro-spec model which will be brought to India as an SBU (Semi Built Units) and will be limited to 200 units. Sources in the know have told us the new teaser is the first step of a new digital launch campaign planned for the car, however, the company is also weighing the option of a physical launch for the car. However, we do have confirmation that the Skoda Octavia RS 245 will be showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.

The 2019 Skoda Octavia RS 245 will come as an SBU (Semi Built Units) and will be limited to 200 units

The Skoda Octavia RS 245 coming to India will possibly be part of the last batch of cars to be built on the current-generation model, as the company will commence series production of the new-gen Octavia from July 2020. In fact, we even get a glimpse of the split LED headlamps, seen on the current-gen cars, in addition to the chrome exhausts, glossy black butterfly grill with the vRS badging. Other visual elements will remain identical to the Octavia RS sold in India like the sporty front bumper with a wide mesh grille, sporty alloy wheels, black exterior and interior styling among others.

Under the hood, the Skoda Octavia RS 245 is powered by the same 2.0-litre TSI engine that powered the India-spec model, however, it's tuned to churn out 245 horsepower, which is around 242 bhp and develops 370 Nm of torque. Compared to the previous version, the upcoming model offers an addition 15 bhp and 50 Nm peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic unit, which is paired with a VAQ limited-slip differential to ensure effective power delivery.

