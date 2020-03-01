Skoda Octavia RS 245 Bookings Open Today

If you're one of those who fancy the RS breed of Skoda Octavias and want to get your hands on one of them, you better hurry up as Czech carmaker started accepting bookings for the new Skoda Octavia RS 245 and it will have a limited run of just 200 models. The performance-specced Octavia was launched at the Auto Expo 2020 at ₹ 36 lakh (ex-showroom) and can be booked only through a centralised online platform, 'buyskodaonline', for an amount of ₹ 1 lakh. It will be available in five colour options- Rallye Green, Race Blue, Corrida Red, Magic Black, and Candy White.

Skoda RS vehicles are menacing in performance terms and the Octavia RS 245 retains that character featuring a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TSI BS6 petrol motor that churns out 242 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox. There engine has enough punch to pull the Octavia RS 245 to triple digit speeds in just 6.6 seconds while it can clock an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. However, that overwhelming performance comes with a cost. The Skoda Octavia RS 245 will be sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU), making it over ₹ 13 lakh expensive than the range-topping Skoda Octavia L&K 1.8 petrol variant in the regular model line-up.

It's still wears the Octavia badge at the end of the day and so the body silhouette and dimensions remain pretty much the same. That said, it definitely carries an aggressive and sporty demeanour sporting larger air intakes on that new chunkier bumper, larger 19-inch alloy wheels shod in low profile tyres and faux diffuser at the rear along with a lowered stance. The sporty aura has been extended to the all-black cabin as well featuring a flat bottom steering wheel and sport seats wrapped in Alcantara leather that offer better lateral support, keeping the driver stable at corners. Moreover, it also borrows the Virtual Cockpit form Audis and gets an updated an updated 8.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Skoda Octavia RS 245 gets a 2.0-litre engine under its hood.

The cabin is also practical and loaded to the brim with features like dual-zone auto climate control, 60:40 split rear and offers a boot space of 590 litres which can be expanded to 1580 litres. It doesn't fail to impress in the safety features department as well featuring nine airbags including a driver knee airbag, Adaptive Front light System (AFS), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Brake Assist (BA), Multi Collision Brake (MKB), Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA), Anti Slip Regulation (ASR) and Electronic Differential Lock (EDL).

