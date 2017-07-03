Skoda Octavia Facelift To Launch In July; Bookings Open

The Skoda Octavia has had a cult following in India and there are those of us who owned the cars and enjoyed the very spirited 1.9-litre diesel engine. Now based on the MQB platform, the Octavia entered a new generation (3rd ) in 2013 and though it was a bit pricey, it manage to woo quite a few buyers in India. The facelift then was something that we were looking forward to and impressed us when we drove it last month. The facelift of the third generation Skoda Octavia will be launched on the 13th of July 2017 and bookings for the car have already opened.

There are quite a few things that are new in the car. The face is completely re-done with a new split-headlamp cluster that Skoda likes to call QuadraLED headlights. And that's because the split is into four compartments. The low and high-beam have been separated. You also get LED daytime running lights and fog lamps on the bumper, which is all-new as well. For that premium feel, there is a chrome strip running across the bumper too. The grille on the 2017 Octavia is now done in a glossy black finish while the hood has a few new creases which weren't there earlier. The front fenders get new lines too, and are more sculpted now, making the car look a tad more muscular. At the rear, the tail lamps are LED units as well and the rear bumper is also revised.

The cabin gets a new 3-spoke steering wheel and a larger infotainment screen

As for the cabin, the overall design largely remains unchanged. It uses the same dual tone black and beige layout, but there are some integral additions. The updated Octavia now comes with a new three-spoke multi-functional steering wheel as opposed to the four-spoke unit on the outgoing model. There's a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen, with capacitive touch which is better than the one on the previous model. There's Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink to pair your smartphone with and a new 'Boss Connect' app helps to control the infotainment system from the rear seat.

Mechanically, the 2017 Skoda Octavia will continue to feature the same petrol and diesel mills. The petrol variants get a 1.8 TSI petrol engine that churns out 178 bhp and comes mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission, while a smaller 1.4 TSI motor which makes 147 bhp and is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. As for the diesel version, the car comes with the tried and tested 2.0 TDI engine that produces 147 bhp and is mated to a 6-speed DSG transmission. The car will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai Elantra, Toyota Corolla Altis and the Volkswagen Jetta.