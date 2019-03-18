Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 15.49 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition Launched; Prices Start At ₹ 15.49 Lakh

The new Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition will be offered exclusively to existing Skoda customers. The car will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options.

View Photos
The Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition will be offered in only one colour, the Candy White

Highlights

  • The Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition is only for existing Skoda customers
  • The Octavia Corporate Edition shares its feature list with the Style trim
  • The Octavia Corporate Edition gets a 1.4 TSI & 2.0 TDI with 6-speed MT

Skoda India today announced the launch of new Octavia Corporate Edition, at a starting an introductory price of ₹ 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The car will serve as the entry-level base model of the Skoda Octavia and will be offered in both petrol and diesel variants, the latter being priced at ₹ 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Similar to the Skoda Superb Corporate Edition, which was launched in India last year, the Corporate Edition trim will be exclusively offered to existing Skoda customers, who might want to upgrade from the Rapid sedan. However, the car will be offered in only one colour, the Candy White shade.

o62j37d4

Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition gets a set of 16-inch alloy wheels

Skoda Octavia

18.74 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Skoda Octavia

The Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition shares its equipment and features list with the Style variant. Visually, the car comes with the distinctive Quadra headlamps with LED DRLs, the 16-inch Velorum alloy wheels, and the Octavia's signature coupe-like roofline with horizontal and sharply cut tornado lines on the sides. At the rear, we have the same LED taillamps with the C shaped illumination.

6ia3d5n

Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition's cabin features a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Similarly, the cabin too remains identical to the base style trim with brushed decor on the centre console and door panels with dual tone Onyx Ivory front dashboard and the premium beige upholstery. The centre stage on the dashboard is taken by a 6.5-inch touchscreen display for infotainment, equipped with SmartLink technology featuring MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The car also gets a two-Zone Climatronic air conditioning system, with clean air function. The car is also high on safety, offering features like - four airbags (front and side), ABS with EBD, hydraulic brake assist, anti-slip regulation, motor speed regulation, electronic differential lock, electronic stability control, and multi-collision braking.

0 Comments

Under the hood, the car comes with the option of either a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine or the 2.0-litre TDI diesel motor. The former makes about 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, while the oil burner churns out about 141 bhp and develops 320 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines come mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard, offering a claimed fuel-efficiency of 16.7 kmpl and 21 kmpl, respectively.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Skoda Octavia with Immediate Rivals

Skoda Octavia
Skoda
Octavia
Toyota Corolla Altis
Toyota
Corolla Altis
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai
Elantra
Toyota Prius
Toyota
Prius
TAGS :
Skoda Octavia Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition Skoda India Skoda

Latest News

Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 15.49 Lakh
Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 15.49 Lakh
Tata Motors Eyes Entry Hatchback Market Next; Considering Hyundai Santro Rival
Tata Motors Eyes Entry Hatchback Market Next; Considering Hyundai Santro Rival
Trump Urges General Motors To Reopen Ohio Plant In Tweet
Trump Urges General Motors To Reopen Ohio Plant In Tweet
Kia Partners With Amazon To Sell Charging Stations For Electric Vehicles In The US
Kia Partners With Amazon To Sell Charging Stations For Electric Vehicles In The US
Most Affordable Bugatti Launched; Priced At Rs. 25 Lakh
Most Affordable Bugatti Launched; Priced At Rs. 25 Lakh
Suzuki Ertiga Black Edition Launched In The Philippines
Suzuki Ertiga Black Edition Launched In The Philippines
F1: Bottas Beats Hamilton For A Brilliant Win In 2019 Australian GP; Podium For Verstappen
F1: Bottas Beats Hamilton For A Brilliant Win In 2019 Australian GP; Podium For Verstappen
Engineers Develop Cheap, Simple Tests For Car Emissions
Engineers Develop Cheap, Simple Tests For Car Emissions
Citroen C5 Aircross: What We Know So Far
Citroen C5 Aircross: What We Know So Far
2019 Ford Figo Vs Old Ford Figo: Spot The Difference
2019 Ford Figo Vs Old Ford Figo: Spot The Difference
F1: Hamilton Beats Bottas To Take Pole In The 2019 Australian GP
F1: Hamilton Beats Bottas To Take Pole In The 2019 Australian GP
Citroen India To Unveil Its First Model On April 3
Citroen India To Unveil Its First Model On April 3
2019 Ford Figo Facelift: Variants Explained In Detail
2019 Ford Figo Facelift: Variants Explained In Detail
Toyota To Increase Prices Of Its Cars From April 2019
Toyota To Increase Prices Of Its Cars From April 2019
Elon Musk Says Tesla Likely To Come To India In 2019
Elon Musk Says Tesla Likely To Come To India In 2019

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Skoda Octavia Alternatives

Toyota Corolla Altis
Toyota Corolla Altis
₹ 18.4 - 23 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 16.43 - 23.77 Lakh *
Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius
₹ 51.54 Lakh *
Explore Octavia
×
Explore Now
x
Most Affordable Bugatti Launched; Priced At Rs. 25 Lakh
Most Affordable Bugatti Launched; Priced At Rs. 25 Lakh
Suzuki Ertiga Black Edition Launched In The Philippines
Suzuki Ertiga Black Edition Launched In The Philippines
Kia Partners With Amazon To Sell Charging Stations For Electric Vehicles In The US
Kia Partners With Amazon To Sell Charging Stations For Electric Vehicles In The US
Citroen India To Unveil Its First Model On April 3
Citroen India To Unveil Its First Model On April 3
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities