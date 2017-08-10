Skoda Kodiaq SUV Specifications, Features and Launch Details Announced

It's a big moment for Skoda India as the company unveiled its full size SUV - Kodiaq - in India. The Kodiaq is Skoda's first 7-seater SUV in India and with it, the company takes on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and even the Volkswagen Tiguan (though it is a 5-seater). Internationally, the Skoda Kodiaq SUV was first unveiled last year in September in Berlin and production of the SUV began a month later in October 2016. Just about a year later, it's come to India and that shows how important a market it is for SUVs. We have already driven global-spec Skoda Kodiaq and were truly impressed by its build quality, features and performance which is why we expected most of them to come to India.

(Skoda Kodiaq engine options)

The Skoda Kodiaq is built on the same MQB platform as the Volkswagen Tiguan and shares most of its underpinnings with the latter. It will come to India as a CKD and we'll see the car being assembled at the company's Aurangabad plant. In terms of styling, the Kodiaq SUV employs the company's latest crystalline design language, which is now commonly seen in all new-generation Skoda cars like the Superb and the Octavia. There are sharp lines, creased metal and very layered, bejewelled lighting elements. The Kodiaq SUV also comes with the signature butterfly grille flanked by sharp headlamps and LED daytime running lights. The bumper design is bold and aggressive, while the squared wheel arches and the larger roof rails give the Kodiaq that macho SUV stance.

Under the hood, the new Skoda Kodiaq will come with a mix of both petrol and diesel engines. We're glad that the petrol engine has made it to India as with it, customers have more to choose from. The 2-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol unit that churns out 177 bhp and a peak torque of 320 Nm, the 2-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine will produce 147 bhp of max power output and 340 Nm of max torque. Transmission options include a 7-speed DSG unit and there'll be no manual transmission on offer.



The Skoda Octavia will be launched in the last quarter of 2017 and the India-specific prices, details and features will be announced at that time itself.

