Skoda Kodiaq Scout SUV India Launch Date Revealed

Skoda Auto India will launch the Skoda Kodiaq Scout on September 30, 2019. The Scout will be a more off-road focussed model of the Kodiaq SUV and in all probability, it will be positioned above the Kodiaq L&K trim, which is currently the top-spec trim of the Kodiaq. The Skoda Kodiaq Scout will get subtle design tweaks and additional off-road spec equipment to differentiate itself from the standard Kodiaq. The Kodiaq Scout gets 19-inch alloy wheels which have been specially designed for the SUV itself. The Skoda Kodiaq Scout gets better approach and departure angles of 22 degrees and 23.1 degrees and a ramp break-over angle of 19.7 degrees, thanks to an increased ground clearance of 194 mm, which is 6 mm more than the standard Kodiaq. Plus, the Kodiaq Scout gets a new 'snow' drive mode along with the 'rough road' package, which offers underbody protection as well.

(The Skoda Kodiaq Scout for India, gets the same 2.0-litre TDI engine as the standard Kodiaq)

Design-wise, the Skoda Kodiaq Scout gets skid-plates at both extremities and silver bits on the wing mirrors, grille and the roof-rails as well. We expect the interior to get a full-black finish to keep things sporty. The repertoire of features could include a sunroof, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, smartphone connectivity, multifunction steering wheel, 360 degree camera and the virtual cockpit that is present in the Kodiaq L&K as well. The India-spec Kodiaq Scout could miss out on radar-based features such as blind spot detection and trailer assist. We expect the Kodiaq Scout to get the same 2.0-litre TDI engine which does duty on the standard models and makes 148 bhp and 340 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired to a 7-speed DSG gearbox along with standard AWD.

(The Kodiaq Scout will get additional off-road focussed features and better ground clearance as well)

The Skoda Kodiaq range in India starts from ₹ 35.36 lakh for the regular model and goes up to ₹ 36.78 lakh for the L&K range (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). The Skoda Kodiaq Scout will go up against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and even its sibling, the Volkswagen Tiguan, to an extent.

