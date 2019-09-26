New Cars and Bikes in India

Skoda Kodiaq Scout SUV India Launch Date Revealed

Skoda Auto India is all set to launch the Skoda Kodiaq Scout on September 30, 2019. The Kodiaq Scout is an off-road focussed version of the Skoda Kodiaq and gets off-road specific equipment as well.

The Skoda Kodiaq Scout will be launched in India on September 30, 2019

Highlights

  • We expect Skoda Kodiaq Scout to be positioned above the L&K model
  • It will get the same 2.0-litre diesel engine, making 148 bhp & 340 Nm
  • It will go up against the Toyota Fortuner & Ford Endeavour

Skoda Auto India will launch the Skoda Kodiaq Scout on September 30, 2019. The Scout will be a more off-road focussed model of the Kodiaq SUV and in all probability, it will be positioned above the Kodiaq L&K trim, which is currently the top-spec trim of the Kodiaq. The Skoda Kodiaq Scout will get subtle design tweaks and additional off-road spec equipment to differentiate itself from the standard Kodiaq. The Kodiaq Scout gets 19-inch alloy wheels which have been specially designed for the SUV itself. The Skoda Kodiaq Scout gets better approach and departure angles of 22 degrees and 23.1 degrees and a ramp break-over angle of 19.7 degrees, thanks to an increased ground clearance of 194 mm, which is 6 mm more than the standard Kodiaq. Plus, the Kodiaq Scout gets a new 'snow' drive mode along with the 'rough road' package, which offers underbody protection as well.

Also Read: Skoda Kodiaq L&K Review

Skoda

Skoda Cars

Rapid

Kodiaq

Octavia

Superb

p5t7thbk

(The Skoda Kodiaq Scout for India, gets the same 2.0-litre TDI engine as the standard Kodiaq)

Design-wise, the Skoda Kodiaq Scout gets skid-plates at both extremities and silver bits on the wing mirrors, grille and the roof-rails as well. We expect the interior to get a full-black finish to keep things sporty. The repertoire of features could include a sunroof, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, smartphone connectivity, multifunction steering wheel, 360 degree camera and the virtual cockpit that is present in the Kodiaq L&K as well. The India-spec Kodiaq Scout could miss out on radar-based features such as blind spot detection and trailer assist. We expect the Kodiaq Scout to get the same 2.0-litre TDI engine which does duty on the standard models and makes 148 bhp and 340 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired to a 7-speed DSG gearbox along with standard AWD.

Also Read: Skoda Kodiaq & Skoda Superb Corporate Edition Launched

gcp3hbbk

(The Kodiaq Scout will get additional off-road focussed features and better ground clearance as well)

0 Comments

The Skoda Kodiaq range in India starts from ₹ 35.36 lakh for the regular model and goes up to ₹ 36.78 lakh for the L&K range (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). The Skoda Kodiaq Scout will go up against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and even its sibling, the Volkswagen Tiguan, to an extent.

