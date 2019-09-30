New Cars and Bikes in India

Skoda Kodiaq Scout Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 34 Lakh

The Skoda Kodiaq Scout is the off-road focussed variant of the SUV and comes with additional cladding, larger wheels, an all-black cabin and even a dedicated 'Off-Road' for those venturing into the wild.

The Skoda Kodiaq Scout is an off-road focused variant in the Kodiaq range.

  • The Skoda Kodiaq Scout is an off-road focused variant.
  • It gets all-wheel drive as standard and 18-inch wheels as standard.
  • It gets the same 2.0-litre diesel motor mated to the 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Adding a touch of ruggedness to its capable SUV package, Skoda Auto India has introduced the new Kodiaq Scout SUV in the country. The new Skoda Kodiaq Scout is priced at ₹ 34 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India), and is the more off-road focussed variant that comes with a number of upgrades, both to the exterior and interior. The new variant is intended for those customers that like to take their SUVs off the tarmac for some action in mud and sludge, and takes on a number of full-sized SUVs including the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X, Mahindra Alturas G4 and the likes.

42el9htgThe new Skoda Kodiaq Scout gets new 18-inch alloy wheels that sport a new design.

With respect to exterior upgrades, the Skoda Kodiaq Scout comes with new skid plates at the front and rear, new 18-inch alloy wheels that sport a new design, silver finished ORVMs, roof rails and a grille surround. Inside, the Kodiaq Scout's cabin comes with an all-black cabin, replacing the beige dashboard while the seats are now wrapped in black leather upholstery.

p5t7thbkThe Skoda Kodiaq gets all-wheel drive as standard.

The Skoda Kodiaq Scout also gets improved approach and departure angles at 22-degrees and 23.1-degrees respectively. All-Wheel Drive is offered as standard on the Kodiaq and the Scout version brings an additional 'Off-Road' mode as well on the SUV. Slotting into the off-road further adjusts the throttle response and damper settings depending on the terrain you are driving. There's complete underbody protection as well. Power comes from the same 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine that develops 147 bhp and 340 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. There are a number of active and passive safety features as well including nine airbags, 360-degree cameras, fatigue alert and more.

0 Comments

Based on the range-topping variant, the Skoda Kodiaq Scout comes with all the bells and whistles including ambient lighting, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof and more. There's also park assist with hands-free parking, cruise control, 10 speaker Canton sound system, adaptive lights and more.

