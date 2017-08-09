Skoda Kodiaq: Price Expectation In India

The Skoda Kodiaq is an extremely important product for the Czech based manufacturer not only globally, but in India as well. It is the company's first full-sized SUV and while it shares the underpinnings with the Volkswagen Tiguan, Skoda has packed in its own touch including an extra row of seats that make it something to look forward to. In fact, we drove the Skoda Kodiaq late last year and came back quite impressed. With the SUV boom across most markets globally, the Kodiaq just might find a strong footing in India. Skoda India will release the technical specifications of the Kodiaq tomorrow, but we will still have to wait for the official pricing that will be released closer to launch around the festive season. So, what will be the asking price on Skoda India's new flagship? Here's what we think.



The Skoda Kodiaq is based on the flexible MQB platform that underpins a host of offerings in the Volkswagen Group. That's why the VW Tiguan and the new Kodiaq share the same base and engine options as well. However, in VW's pyramid, Skoda emerges as a smaller brand over the parent group and this applies in pricing too. This means that the Kodiaq just might be cheaper than the Tiguan when it comes to India. While prices for the latter start at ₹ 26.56 lakh (ex-showroom), expect the Kodiaq to be cheaper by a little more than a lakh and just might start around the ₹ 25 lakh mark, going up to around ₹ 30 lakh for the range-topping version.

That pricing we think works best for the Skoda Kodiaq that will face competition from a host of offerings. The segment has two highly capable SUVs already including the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour, while more recently the Isuzu MU-X and VW Tiguan also joined the stable. Skoda then, will have to bring to keep things competitive on the Kodiaq, with an aggressive starting price being one of them.

That said, the Skoda Kodiaq looks promising and will come with a host of bells and whistles. The styling is impressive and quite sleek and urban as well, unlike its bulky rivals. The SUV will be a proper 7-seater with a foldable second and third row, while the feature list will include a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as auto climate control, cruise control and much more. The model will come to India via the CKD route and will be locally assembled.

Under the hood, the Skoda Kodiaq will be offered with two engine options. There is a 2-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol unit that makes 177 bhp and peak torque of 320 Nm, and the 2-litre turbocharged diesel engine that churns out 147 bhp and 340 Nm of peak torque. The 2-litre diesel will also available in the 187 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque output. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG unit. Bookings for the Skoda Kodiaq have commenced across the country for a token amount of ₹ 20,000, while deliveries will begin around Diwali this year, keeping up with the buying sentiment around the festive season.



More details on the new Skoda Kodiaq will be available tomorrow, so make sure to keep watching this space for complete details and follow us on our social media handles for all the real-time updates.

