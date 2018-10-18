Skoda Kodiaq GT Unveiled; World Premiere In China In November

Skoda has unveiled the Kodiaq GT and it's the company's first SUV coupe which is intended exclusively for the Chinese market. China will be the only market in the world where Skoda offers a total of four SUV models: Kamiq, Karoq, Kodiaq and Kodiaq GT. The new Kodiaq GT will make its global premiere in China at the Guangzhou Motor Show, which takes place from 16 to 25 November 2018. The Kodiaq GT looks similar to the SUV but there are a few changes that make it stand apart. The Kodiaq GT is characterised by a wide bonnet and blackframed grille with chrome-plated dual ribs. The LED headlights, three-dimensional bumper and front spoiler with wide air inlets reinforce its powerful appearance. The roofline gently sloping behind the front doors merging into the flat tailgate gives the Kodiaq GT a dynamic profile. Powerful wheel arches and chiselled side skirts in the body colour with matte black elements also add to the robustness of the coupe version of this large SUV.

Dr. Ralf Hanschen, President of Skoda China, said: "The Skoda Kodiaq GT is an important milestone in Skoda China strategy. Being the first coupe SUV in our model range specifically designed for the Chinese market. We are confident that this sporty and stylish Skoda model will appeal to new customer groups and provide an even more impressive driving experience for our customers in China."

The Skoda Kodiaq GT's sloping roof offers a dynamic profile

The rear end features sharply drawn LED taillights with crystalline shapes. There's a fine reflective tape that runs down the loading sill along the entire width of the vehicle and creates further accents alongside the black diffuser. The interior of the new Kodiaq GT is also sporty and stylish and comes with a fully customizable Virtual Cockpit, which comes as standard. There's Wi-Fi access and MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay among other features.

The rear of the Skoda Kodiaq GT features sharply drawn LED taillights

The Kodiaq GT comes with a 2-litre TSI motor which drives the front wheels and makes 184 bhp. A more powerful version too is up for grabs which makes 217 bhp and drives all four wheels thanks to the 7-speed gearbox. Numerous assistance systems including Blind Spot Detect, Front Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with stop-go function to ensure maximum safety.

