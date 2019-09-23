Skoda Auto India has announced the introduction of Corporate Editions for its flagship models - the Superb and the Kodiaq, starting at ₹ 25.99 lakh and ₹ 32.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively. With this the Kodiaq is now available with a price reduction of ₹ 2.37 lakh, while the Superb comes with a price cut of ₹ 1.80 lakh. Unlike the previous corporate edition models, both these cars will be available in multiple colour options, while the Superb Corporate Edition comes in both petrol and diesel engine choices, with the DSG automatic transmission as well. The Skoda Superb Corporate Edition diesel automatic is offered at ₹ 28.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Also, unlike the regular corporate edition models, these are not just exclusive to existing Skoda customers, and even first-time Skoda-buyers can also avail this offer. However the offer is only available till stocks last.

The Skoda Kodiaq Corporate Edition is offered at ₹ 32.99 lakh with a discount of ₹ 2.37 lakh

Zac Hollis, Director - Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda Auto India, said, "We are delighted to expand our premium SUV and saloon range by introducing the new Skoda Kodiaq and Superb (DSG) Corporate Edition at an attractive price point. Since their inception, these two products have carved a niche for themselves among auto enthusiasts. Sporting 'Simply Clever' features, the two new Skoda offerings will provide a compelling combination of the brand's emotive design, exquisite interiors, and class-leading safety features. We are confident that with the introduction, we will be expanding our reach and attracting new potential buyers to our showrooms."

Both the Skoda Kodiaq Corporate Edition and the Superb Corporate Edition, are based on the Style variant of the respective models and get the same features as the regular variants. While the former comes in four colours - Quartz Grey, Moon White, Lava Blue, and Magic Black, the latter is offered in two paint schemes - Candy White and Magnetic Brown. The Kodiaq Corporate Edition also gets a feature like - adaptive headlamps and LED DRLs, along with 18-inch alloy wheels with disc brakes, electrically-adjustable panoramic sunroof, and black roof rails, signature to the Corporate Edition. The cabin, at the same time, 3-zone climate control, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function. The Superb Corporate Edition, on the other hand, comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, Bi-Xenon headlamps, height-adjustable 3-point seat belt, and stone beige leather upholstery.

The Skoda Superb (DSG) Corporate Edition is offered at ₹ 25.99 lakh, with a price cut of up to ₹ 1.80 lakh

Both cars also get the new generation Amundsen infotainment system, with n 8-inch floating touchscreen display, equipped with proximity sensors and SmartLink technology, supporting MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The Kodiaq Corporate Edition and the Superb (DSG) Corporate Edition includes a wide array of features, such as Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Break-force Distribution (EBD), Hydraulic Brake Assistant (HBA), Anti Slip Regulation (ASR), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), among others. Also, while the Kodiaq comes with 9 airbags, the Superb (DSG) Corporate Edition features 8 airbags.

The Kodiaq Corporate Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre TDI engine that makes about 148 bhp and 340 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The SUV also gets an all-wheel-drive system with an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch. The Superb Corporate Edition, on the other hand, is offered with both, the 1.8-litre TSI petrol automatic and the 2.0-litre TDI automatic. The petrol model makes about 178 bhp and 250 Nm peak torque, while the diesel model offers 175 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. While the petrol version gets a 7-speed DSG, the diesel model gets a 6-speed DSG automatic transmission.

