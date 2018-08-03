Skoda Karoq Sportline Revealed

Along with the Karoq Scout, Skoda also took the wraps off the Karoq Sportline SUV. This is the second variant of the Karoq compact SUV after the Scout. While the Scout is more of an off-road machine with 4x4 as standard, the Karoq Sportline is all about performance and gets 4x4 an option. The Karoq Sportline gets a sexier design and a lovely bright red colour scheme which sets it apart from the standard Karoq and the Karoq Scout. Also, being a performance-oriented model, the Karoq Sportline gets a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that makes 187 bhp. It is the most petrol powerful engine to be offered on the Karoq.

(The Skoda Karoq Sportline gets updates on the upholstery)

The Skoda Karoq Sportline also gets a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine which makes 148 bhp and two 2.-litre engines which make 187 bhp and 148 bhp respectively. Skoda offers a choice between a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG on the Karoq Sportline. In terms of looks, the Karoq Sportline gets re-designed sport bumpers along with exclusive 19-inch Vega black polished alloy wheels. The front fenders have the Sportline badging and the Karoq Sportline also gets black roof-rails to add to the sporty look on the SUV.

(The Skoda Karoq Sportline will make its public debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show)

The interior too features changes such as black sport seats along with contrast silver stitches. The seats are upholstered with three-ply air-permeable Thermoflux fabric. The steering wheel is wrapped in leather and the SUV gets an LED package along with stainless steel elements such as the pedals. The Karoq Sportline compact SUV also gets features such as an optional virtual cockpit, wireless charging, and Skoda Connect online services with online infotainment as well. One can also change the drive dynamics via the driving mode selector and the electronic stability control has two settings as well.

