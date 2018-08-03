Skoda Karoq Scout Revealed

Skoda's newest SUV, the Karoq now gets a new variant called the Skoda Karoq Scout. Positioned as a more rugged, off-road biased variant of the Karoq, the Scout will make its official debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show to be held in October this year. The Karoq Scout gets four-wheel drive as standard along with a rough terrain package and a few changes to the overall look of the SUV. The Karoq Scout gets chrome and silver bodywork elements along with cladding on sides and on the wheel arches. Also, the Karoq Scout gets a new 'Scout' badging on the front fenders and the SUV rides on 19-inch anthracite alloy wheels.

Also Read: India-Bound Skoda Karoq Receives 5-Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests

(The Skoda Karoq Scout gets updates on the upholstery) (The Skoda Karoq Scout gets updates on the upholstery)

The interior too gets subtle updates in the form of new seat covers with 'Scout' lettering along with the regular features such as LED package, leather wrapped multi-function steering wheel and stainless steel bits such as the pedals. The Skoda Karoq Scout will have three engine options which are a 1.5-litre TSI petrol and two 2.0-litre diesel engines with different states of tune. The petrol engine makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque while the first one makes 148 bhp and 340 Nm. It can be specified with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed DSG. The other diesel engine churns out 190 bhp and gets only a 7-speed DSG as a standard fitment with no option for a manual gearbox.

Also Read: India-Bound Skoda Karoq SUV Unveiled

(The Skoda Karoq Scout will make its public debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show) (The Skoda Karoq Scout will make its public debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show)

The Karoq Scout also features Skoda's virtual cockpit which can be setup according to the liking of the driver. There is an off-road driving mode on offer as well. Other convenience features include an electric tailgate, optional LTE module with Wi-Fi and so on. The standard Skoda Karoq will be coming to India probably by the end of 2018 or sometime in the first half of 2019.

