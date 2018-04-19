Skoda Kamiq SUV Teased Ahead Of Beijing Debut

Skoda has released first sketches of a new model, the Kamiq SUV, which has been specially designed and developed for the Chinese market and will see its debut at the upcoming Beijing Motor Show next week. The Skoda Kamiq will be the third member from the Czech carmaker after the Kodiaq and the Karoq for the Chinese market. China is Skoda's strongest market in the world currently as it sold close to 325,000 vehicles in 2017. Skoda hopes that the Kamiq SUV will add to its strong presence in the Chinese market along with the Kodiaq and the new Karoq.

From the teaser image, we can surely deduce that the Kamiq has underpinnings from the Rapid sedan and can also be referred to as a 'Baby Kodiaq'. In terms of the design, the Kamiq SUV is based on the company's new design language, as it is evident with the characteristic moustache grille with the sloping bonnet up front. The shoulder-line is muscular and it runs to the tailgate and wraparound LED taillights. The interior too, is quite simple in appearance as it gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the centre console. The steering wheel is three-spoke with a multi-function unit. Moreover, you also get a twin-pod instrument console.

Under the hood is a 1.5-litre petrol engine that can churn out 110 bhp, coupled to a 7-speed DSG gearbox sourced from VW. Reports suggest that the Skoda will also offer more gearbox options, but more on that later. The Hyundai Creta rival will most likely be priced in the range of ₹ 10 lakh- ₹ 14 lakh bracket.

But, the real question that everyone here is wondering, will Skoda bring in the Kamiq SUV to India? Well, for that, we'll have to wait a little longer, as we mentioned above, the Kamiq is only for the China market at the moment and depending on its success in the Oriental country; will Skoda think of expanding it to other markets.

