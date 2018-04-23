Skoda Kamiq Revealed Ahead Of Beijing Debut

Ahead of its global debut at the Beijing Motor Show, Skoda has officially revealed the all new Kamiq SUV for the Chinese market. Following on from the Skoda Kodiaq and the Skoda Karoq, the new Kamiq SUV is to become the third member of the Skoda SUV family. Based on the new design platform from Skoda, the new Kamiq SUV takes cues from the Kodiaq and can be dubbed as a 'Baby Kodiaq'. The new Skoda Kamiq is aimed for the younger audience and comes equipped with an intelligent connectivity system that has been newly developed by Skoda.

(The Skoda Kamiq takes inspiration from the larger Kodiaq in the automaker's line-up)

As mentioned above, visually, the new Skoda Kamiq takes inspiration from its elder sibling, the Kodiaq, and it is quite evident in its strong design language. The radiator grille with vertical double slats is a signature Skoda design. The crystalline headlights flow into the lines of the grille, lending the Kamiq a bold appearance. The tornado line gives a three-dimensional look and, together with the 17-inch double five-spoke alloy wheels, creates a sporty profile. The crystalline tail lights are positioned horizontally abd the outward position of the reflectors make the SUV appear wider than its segment rivals.

(The 2018 Skoda Kamiq shares its underpinnings with the Rapid sedan)

On the inside, the Skoda Kamiq gets a raised infotainment display in the centre of the dashboard, while the chrome trim runs across the entire width of the dashboard. The folks at Skoda have made sure that the passengers get the most comfortable ride quality as the seats also offer lateral support. Moreover, the seat covers come in a plaid pattern with 3D effect.

(2018 Skoda Kamiq is loaded on tech and gets everything from MirrorLink to realtime navigation)

The new Skoda Kamiq comes loaded with the latest gizmos. The 8-inch screen clmes with Apple CarPlay, Baidu Carlife and MirrorLink interfaces, but no Android Auto. The connectivity system also provides many practical services such as a guide for restrictions based on number plates, real-time traffic information, weather information and POI notifications.

(The 2018 Skoda Kamiq will initially go on sale only in China)

Currently, the engine details is under wraps as the Czech-based company will reveal all the details again the debut on April 24. However, expect the new Skoda Kamiq to get the 1.5-liter diesel engine sources from the Skoda Rapid.

