Skoda Kamiq GT Teased; To Be Unveiled In November

Skoda is all set to unveil the Kamiq GT on November 4 in China and yes, this will be a Chinese specific model. The company teased the first sketches of the car and they look extremely promising. As with the Skoda Kodiaq GT, the Czech brand's second SUV coupe will be offered exclusively for the Chinese market. It translates the design of the Skoda Vision GT concept car into a production vehicle and it will be the company's 5th SUV model for the Chinese market.

As we can see in the sketches, the Skoda Kamiq GT highlights its sporty and powerful appearance with a distinctive front and an elegant, flowing roofline. This gently slopes down towards the rear, culminating in a rear spoiler. The expressive lines on the car cater to the tastes of the Chinese consumers according to the company. The design is the result of cooperation between SAIC Skoda in China and the Skoda Design team in the Czech Republic.

The interior of the Kamiq GT offers a blend of rugged SUV looks and sporty dynamics. A horizontal decorative trim extends across the vehicle's entire width, and occupants can look forward to choice materials, exclusive highlights and sports seats that offer lateral support along with trim accents and materials specifically designed for the Kamiq GT.

