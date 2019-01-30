Skoda Kamiq Compact SUV Revealed In Sketches

Skoda has revealed the sketches of the all-new Kamiq compact SUV which is set to debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in March 2019. The Skoda Kamiq will be an urban SUV which is primarily aimed at the European markets and is expected to make its way to our market sometime in 2020. It will be rivaling the likes of the Hyundai Creta in India which has been the top-runner of the compact SUV segment for quite some time. The Skoda Kamiq is built on the MQB-AO platform which will also underpin all Skoda and Volkswagen models in India which will measure less than 4.5 metres.

The Skoda Kamiq also gets elements like the front spoiler and rear diffuser which add some sporty appeal.

In essence, the Skoda Kamiq looks more of a scaled-down version of the Skoda Kodiaq housing similar design elements. For instance, the face sports the same wide and upright grille with chrome surrounds and it even gets similar long sculpt on the centre of the hood. On the side, there is a single character line which starts right after the LED DRL and runs the length of the car merging into the taillamps. Speaking of the LED DRLs, the treatment looks familiar, like the one we have recently seen on the Tata Harrier. Skoda calls it two-part design with the headlamp cluster being positioned lower on the bumper, right underneath the DRL which also doubles as dynamic turn indicators. The rear of the Kamiq too looks sculpted and the steeply raked rear windscreen along with the C-Shaped taillamps which are the major takeaways here. Moreover, the Kamiq will also get a large rear diffuser and front spoiler finished in faux-silver which will add a dash of SUV appeal.

Globally, the Skoda Kamiq will be available with a range of drivetrains including three petrol engine options and two diesel options. At present, we don't have any word on the drivetrains which will be offered in the Indian market. However, we expect the 1.5-litre petrol motor and the 1.5-litre diesel engine to be a part of the India line-up as they are also likely to be seen on the upcoming Skoda Scala sedan.

