New Cars and Bikes in India

Skoda Kamiq Compact SUV Revealed In Sketches

The Skoda Kamiq compact SUV will be making its world debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

View Photos
The Skoda Kamiq looks like a scaled down Kodiaq.

Highlights

  • The Skoda Kamiq will debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
  • It is built on Volkswagen group's MQB-AO platform.
  • The Kamiq looks like a scaled down Skoda Kodiaq.

Skoda has revealed the sketches of the all-new Kamiq compact SUV which is set to debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in March 2019. The Skoda Kamiq will be an urban SUV which is primarily aimed at the European markets and is expected to make its way to our market sometime in 2020. It will be rivaling the likes of the Hyundai Creta in India which has been the top-runner of the compact SUV segment for quite some time. The Skoda Kamiq is built on the MQB-AO platform which will also underpin all Skoda and Volkswagen models in India which will measure less than 4.5 metres.

n6ca2k3

The Skoda Kamiq also gets elements like the front spoiler and rear diffuser which add some sporty appeal.

Skoda

Skoda Cars

Kodiaq

Rapid

Superb

Octavia

In essence, the Skoda Kamiq looks more of a scaled-down version of the Skoda Kodiaq housing similar design elements. For instance, the face sports the same wide and upright grille with chrome surrounds and it even gets similar long sculpt on the centre of the hood. On the side, there is a single character line which starts right after the LED DRL and runs the length of the car merging into the taillamps. Speaking of the LED DRLs, the treatment looks familiar, like the one we have recently seen on the Tata Harrier. Skoda calls it two-part design with the headlamp cluster being positioned lower on the bumper, right underneath the DRL which also doubles as dynamic turn indicators. The rear of the Kamiq too looks sculpted and the steeply raked rear windscreen along with the C-Shaped taillamps which are the major takeaways here. Moreover, the Kamiq will also get a large rear diffuser and front spoiler finished in faux-silver which will add a dash of SUV appeal.

0 Comments

Globally, the Skoda Kamiq will be available with a range of drivetrains including three petrol engine options and two diesel options. At present, we don't have any word on the drivetrains which will be offered in the Indian market. However, we expect the 1.5-litre petrol motor and the 1.5-litre diesel engine to be a part of the India line-up as they are also likely to be seen on the upcoming Skoda Scala sedan.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Skoda Kodiaq with Immediate Rivals

Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda
Kodiaq
Mitsubishi Outlander
Mitsubishi
Outlander
Volvo XC40
Volvo
XC40
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi
Pajero Sport
Honda CR-V
Honda
CR-V
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai
Santa Fe
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
Tiguan
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota
Fortuner
Isuzu MU-X
Isuzu
MU-X
Ford Endeavour
Ford
Endeavour
TAGS :
Skoda Skoda Kamiq Compact SUV Skoda Kamiq Design SKoda Kamiq Looks Skoda Kamiq SUV Skoda Kamiq Skoda Kamiq Debut 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Latest News

Low Volume Models Will Not Shift To BS-VI: Mahindra & Mahindra
Low Volume Models Will Not Shift To BS-VI: Mahindra & Mahindra
MG Motor India Ropes In Adobe To Create Digital Solutions Platform
MG Motor India Ropes In Adobe To Create Digital Solutions Platform
Skoda Kamiq Compact SUV Revealed In Sketches
Skoda Kamiq Compact SUV Revealed In Sketches
MG Motor Partners With Myles; New MG Hector To Be Offered On Subscription Basis
MG Motor Partners With Myles; New MG Hector To Be Offered On Subscription Basis
Exclusive: Upcoming MG Hector Compact SUV To Sport Segment's Largest Panoramic Sunroof
Exclusive: Upcoming MG Hector Compact SUV To Sport Segment's Largest Panoramic Sunroof
Isuzu Extends D-Serve Scheme For D-MAX Regular Cab Till March 2019
Isuzu Extends D-Serve Scheme For D-MAX Regular Cab Till March 2019
Volvo To Start Test Self-Driving Cars On Swedish Roads
Volvo To Start Test Self-Driving Cars On Swedish Roads
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Facelift Is Priced At Rs. 8.76 Lakh In India
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Facelift Is Priced At Rs. 8.76 Lakh In India
KIA SP2i Compact SUV Launch Details Revealed
KIA SP2i Compact SUV Launch Details Revealed
Kia Motors Hands Over Soul EV To Andhra Pradesh Government
Kia Motors Hands Over Soul EV To Andhra Pradesh Government
Mahindra Furio Range Of Intermediate Trucks Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 17.45 Lakh
Mahindra Furio Range Of Intermediate Trucks Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 17.45 Lakh
Kia Motors India Starts Trial Production Of New Compact SUV At Anantapur Plant
Kia Motors India Starts Trial Production Of New Compact SUV At Anantapur Plant
Lotus Teams Up With Williams Advanced Engineering To Develop Nex-Gen Powertrains
Lotus Teams Up With Williams Advanced Engineering To Develop Nex-Gen Powertrains
New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Accessories Kit Explained
New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Accessories Kit Explained
90% Individuals Research Online Before Buying A Car: Google-Kantar Report
90% Individuals Research Online Before Buying A Car: Google-Kantar Report

Popular Cars

6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

₹ 10.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Skoda Cars

Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
₹ 40.75 - 42.1 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 9.56 - 16.29 Lakh *
Skoda Superb
Skoda Superb
₹ 28.55 - 38.86 Lakh *
Skoda Octavia
Skoda Octavia
₹ 18.74 - 30.73 Lakh *
x
Kia Motors Hands Over Soul EV To Andhra Pradesh Government
Kia Motors Hands Over Soul EV To Andhra Pradesh Government
Exclusive: Upcoming MG Hector Compact SUV To Sport Segment's Largest Panoramic Sunroof
Exclusive: Upcoming MG Hector Compact SUV To Sport Segment's Largest Panoramic Sunroof
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities