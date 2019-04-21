Skoda Introduces EasyBuy Buyback Program For The Superb In India

Skoda Auto India has now made buying its Superb sedan more affordable than before as part of its new program. The Czech automaker has introduced the new EasyBuy buyback program for Superb customers in the country that allows owners to purchase the company's flagship sedan at the EMI of a car in a lower segment. The EasyBuy program can be availed exclusively though Skoda Financial Services and offers an assured buyback value of 57 per cent for a new Skoda Superb at the end of a three-year contract term. The new program can be availed with any of the Superb variants currently on sale.

Speaking about the new initiative, Skoda Auto India - Director - Sales, Service, and Marketing, Zac Hollis said, “Skoda has built its brand on clever offerings and a strong value proposition. In addition to offering a premium product, the ‘EasyBuy' program is a unique initiative that further emphasizes the brands effort to understand customer needs while providing them with a hassle free ownership experience."

Speaking about the new initiative, Volkswagen Finance - MD & CEO, Aashish Deshpande said, “With our unique financing solutions coupled with the finesse of ŠKODA Cars, the launch of ‘EasyBuy' is another step towards offering a one stop solution. One which is tailored to the financial and aspirational requirements of the customers. We are confident that this product will act as a true enabler for customer convenience.”

The Skoda Superb boasts of a well appointed and roomy cabin with all the bells and whistles

The new Skoda EasyBuy program offers the option for Superb owners to return the car to the dealer with no further liability at the end of the three-year term, in order to claim maximum buyback value. This, of course is subject to wear and tear, as well as kilometre allowance offered on the vehicle. In addition, customers also have the option to pay off the outstanding amount and retain the sedan or re-finance the Superb for another contractual term. EasyBuy also has a facility to trade in the existing vehicle and use the assured buyback value as equity to purchase an all-new Skoda offering. Skoda's finance arm also allows you to avail up to 100 per cent finance on the vehicle and up to 40 per cent lower equated monthly installments for a period of three years.

The premium sedan segment isn't as hotly contested as it used to be until a few years ago. With SUVs taking prominence, the sedans have taken a backseat of sorts but do find a loyal set of buyers that appreciate rear seat comfort in the three-box design. The Superb remains one of the more competent choices in this segment as it locks horns against the Volkswagen Passat, Toyota Camry Hybrid and the Honda Accord Hybrid.

