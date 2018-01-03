Skoda India Posts 30 Per Cent Growth In 2017; Rapid Becomes Bestseller

Banking on its back-to-back launches in the country, Skoda Auto India posted a 30 per cent growth for the year 2017. The automaker sold 17,438 vehicles in the previous year, with the Skoda Rapid being its bestselling offering. In addition, Skoda also announced that the new Octavia and Kodiaq also contributed significantly to the brand's growth in 2017. With strong numbers to boast for the year, the Czech carmaker is aiming to carry over the growth momentum in 2018 as well with the new models. The Skoda Kodiaq also managed to take home the award for the 2018 NDTV Car and BIke Full-size SUV of the Year.

Commenting on the strong business performance, Skoda India - Director, Marketing, Sales and Services, Ashutosh Dixit said, "We have concluded the year well and are very happy with our performance in 2017. This 30 per cent growth underscores the fact that we are optimally positioned with our current model range in India; the improved business performance reflects a well-devised strategy that is in moving in the right direction for us. With the Skoda Kodiaq, we successfully launched a true game changer in October last year. The large SUV already represents an important pillar of Skoda's development in India. We are very optimistic with our SUV strategy for India. Skoda Auto India will continue to push ahead with its model offensive campaign in 2018."

(The Skoda Octavia RS was a surprise hit for the manufacturer)



Skoda had an eventful 2017 with three important launches. The company kicked off the proceedings with the Octavia facelift, followed by the much-awaited performance friendly Octavia RS and finally the all-new Kodiaq full-sized SUV. In fact, the Kodiaq is the company's first full-sized offering in the segment globally and brings the model in-line with several other automakers. Skoda also introduced the Rapid Edition X around the festive season (originally announced as the Monte Carlo edition), which helped in bringing more numbers for its entry-level model. However, the new Octavia RS and the Kodiaq certainly turned out to be the brand builders in 2017. The Skoda Octavia RS was met with an overwhelming response and all 250 units allotted for the Indian market in 2017 were sold out within a few weeks of the launch.

In addition, Skoda went through a re-branding exercise across its retail outlets while also offering a host of customer-centric benefits. The company now offers a four year service care program that includes a 4-year warranty, 24x7 roadside assistance and an optional 4-year service package. It has also been working towards sourcing more local components on its vehicles in a bid to reduce manufacturing and after-sales costs.

