Skoda India Opens Its Largest Workshop Facility In Coimbatore

Skoda Auto has opened its largest workshop facility in India in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Equipped with 50 bays, and a capacity to serve 20,000 vehicles per annum, and has more than 40 dedicated aftersales personnel.

The new Skoda workshop is equipped with 50 bays, and a capacity to serve 20,000 vehicles per annum

Skoda Auto today announced opening a new workshop facility in India in association with SGA Cars India, in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The new facility is Skoda Auto's largest workshop in the country and is spread across 49,585 sq. ft. of premium service area, equipped with 50 bays, and a capacity to serve 20,000 vehicles per annum. The service workshop also has more than 40 dedicated aftersales personnel, and the company says that it has been built in line with Skoda's new corporate identity and design.

Skoda India feels that the new modern workshop facility will further strengthen its position in Tamil Nadu, and help the company achieve a strong foothold in the southern markets. Inaugurating the new state-of-the-art service facility, Zac Hollis, Director - Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda India, said, "Skoda Auto India is set to strengthen its presence in the southern markets of our nation. The dimensions of the new facility are a reflection of the region's potential for the brand. We are confident that our partnership with SGA Cars India will play an important role, in scaling up the brand, by offering our patrons a hassle-free ownership experience and utmost peace of mind."

The new Skoda workshop is equipped with 50 bays, and a capacity to serve 20,000 vehicles per annum

Commenting on their partnership with Skoda, Arputharaj, Dealer Principal, SGA Cars India said, "We are delighted to partner with Skoda Auto India to introduce our newly designed workshop facility. The state-of-the-art service infrastructure and optimized business processes will enable us to deliver an unmatched service experience. The advancement of Skoda makes us more confident and committed to our valued customers."

Skoda India currently has a network of 64 sales and 62 service outlets across the country. However, as part of its 'INDIA 2.0' project, Skoda Auto plans double its dealer network across 50 new cities, over the next 3 years, to further increase the accessibility of the brand. As for some of its customer initiative programmes, the company recently also introduced 'EasyBuy', an assured introductory 57 per cent buyback value programme for the Skoda Superb model range, at the end of the three-year contractual term. This is in addition to the company's existing Skoda Shield Plus plan which offers motor insurance, 24x7 roadside assistance, and an extended warranty for all Skoda cars.

