Skoda India Announces Shield Plus For Upto 6 Years Of Hassle-Free Service

Skoda Auto India had already announced its 4 year service care program which consists of a 4 year warranty program and 4 year road side assistance which is standard on all Skoda vehicles. Adding more comfort to its customers the company has introduced the Shield Plus which is a segment first initiative to ensure six years of hassle-free ownership experience. Designed under the 'India 2.0' strategy, the Skoda Shield Plus improves transparency with the customer and enhances the overall ownership experience with the brand. The Shield Plus includes motor insurance, 24 x 7 road side assistance and an extended warranty as well. The Shield plus can be availed on cars across the company's portfolio, right from the Rapid to the Kodiaq.

The Skoda Shield Plus is applicable on the automaker's complete line-up Skoda Cars Rapid Kodiaq Octavia Superb

Skoda's Shield Plus includes the first year of comprehensive insurance and three subsequent years of third party coverage. On the road side assistance front, the company will provide 24x7 roadside assistance to customers for the fifth and sixth year. If a Skoda vehicle is immobilsed for any reason (including mechanical/electrical failure, flat/weak battery, flat tyre, fuel exhaustion, mislaid key, breakdown, and accident) timely assistance nationwide will be provided. The company's warranty now spans for an additional period of the fifth and sixth year or 1,50,000 kilometres (whichever is earlier) from the date of purchase of the vehicle.

Zac Hollis, Director - Sales, Service, and Marketing, Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd said, "Skoda Shield Plus is a unique offering in the Indian automotive industry. It is designed to ensure owning a Skoda is a hassle-free and an enjoyable experience. It ascertains that 'Peace of Mind comes standard with a Skoda'."

