Skoda India Announces Price Hike Across Model Range From 2018

Skoda Auto India has announced a price increase across its complete car line-up starting from January 1 2018. The price hike will see all Skoda cars turn more expensive by 2-3 per cent. Part of the Volkswagen Group, the Czech based automaker retails four models in India including the Skoda Rapid, Octavia, Superb and the recently launched Kodiaq SUV in the country. Without divulging too many details, Skoda attributed the price hike to "changing market conditions and various external economic factors."

That said, it is not uncommon for carmakers to hike prices around the new calendar year. Skoda is the first company to make the announcement this year, while we do expect other manufacturers to join the bandwagon in the following weeks.

Skoda India has had an interesting 2017 with two hot launches. The automaker introduced the hotly anticipated Skoda Octavia RS earlier this year, which is one of the more reasonably priced performance sedans in the country. All 250 units of the Octavia RS for 2017 have been sold out while bookings are still coming, which certainly speaks a lot about the demand for the model. The Skoda Kodiaq was the automaker's second launch for the year, which is its first full-sized SUV and takes on the Toyota Fortuner, BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and the likes.

Skoda's current line-up is priced between ₹ 8.20 lakh for the Rapid, going up to ₹ 34.50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the range-topping Kodiaq. The company's network comprises 67 sales and 66 service outlets across the country, while it manufactures and assembles its vehicles at VW facilities in Aurangabad and Chakan in Maharashtra.

