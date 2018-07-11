Skoda eRS Electric SUV Coming By 2022

Skoda and Volkswagen recently announced that both the companies are investing heavily in India as it looks to introduce new vehicles in the market by 2020. While the first one is the Vision X concept, the company has announced that the electrification of its models is also underway. While Volkswagen is already working towards introducing electric vehicles in the portfolio, sister company Skoda is also doing the same.

According to reports, Skoda will launch its first electric SUV, to be called Skoda eRS Electric SUV will be the first in line for electrification. Similar to the vRS versions of its models, the upcoming SUV will be on the same lines and will mostly carry the eRS badge.

However, ahead of the electric SUV's launch in 2022, Skoda will introduce the vRS version of its models, which is currently only available for the Octavia. The Czech-based company will first launch the standard models by 2020. However, the company has a slew of electric models up for launch ahead of the electric SUV. The first one is the electric Citigo-e, which underpins the Volkswagen e-Up.

The eRS electric SUV will be the first proper electric model from Skoda and will be based on the Vision X showcased at last year's Shanghai Motor Show. The company will implement the VW's MEB platform, which is used across all VW brands. If reports are to be believed, then the eRS electric SUV will have a travel range of more than 300kms on a single charge, as most of its competition offers same or even more travel range on a single charge.

