Skoda Dealerships Get A New Corporate Identity Theme Across India

All Skoda dealerships across India have been redesigned and get the new Corporate Identity.

Skoda Auto India has redesigned and rebranded its entire dealership and service network across 53 cities in India. All 63 dealerships and 61 service stations have been designed according to the new corporate identity and design (CICD) theme. The rebranding is inline with Volkswagen Group's India 2.0 project and all dealership will get the corporate architecture and functional interiors design concept in a bid to enhance and simplify customer experience. Skoda along with its dealer partners has invested ₹ 1200 million in India for rebranding its dealerships.

Skoda is leading the charge for the project India 2.0.

Zac Hollis, Director - Sales, Service and Marketing at Skoda Auto India said, "Skoda has successfully rebranded its entire network of dealership facilities with a Fresh, Modern, and 'Simply Clever' layout that elevates the presentation of the brand and is an important cornerstone of the Skoda led 'INDIA 2.0' project. Through our redesigned dealership network we are focusing on strengthening the brand in India while working closely with our channel partners to guarantee sustainability. The transformation of our sales and service facilities, envisioned to provide enhanced customer experience, is rated positively by our customers, dealer partners, and sales and service personnel."

Apart from revamping its dealerships, both companies will also hire local staff.

Skoda is leading the charge for the project India 2.0 which aims at local development and better positioning of the brands (both Volkswagen Passenger Cars and Skoda Auto India) in India. Apart from revamping its dealerships, both companies will also hire local staff in every demography who have better understanding of the regional culture and are fluent in local language. Moreover, India will see a slew of indigenously developed Skoda and VW model in future which will be based on the MQB AO platform.

