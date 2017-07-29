Skoda Commences Production of Karoq Compact SUV

Skoda Auto has begun the series production of the new Karoq SUV at its Kvasiny plant in the Czech Republic. The Karoq is a compact SUV which will be positioned below the upcoming Kodiaq in the Skoda scheme of things. In essence, the Karoq is a replacement to the Skoda Yeti. The Karoq follows a completely fresh design language and it does look handsome to say the least. The company says that the Karoq will come high on features and will also be spacious, something which is a typical Skoda trait. There will be driver assistance systems on board as well.



"The start of series production for the new Skoda Karoq is an important milestone for the entire company and, of course, for our workforce at the Kvasiny plant in particular," said Michael Oeljeklaus, Skoda Board Member for Production and Logistics. "Over recent months, the entire team has prepared intensively for our new SUV model going into production," explained Oeljeklaus.

(The Skoda Karoq will be launched in October this year)

The Skoda Karoq was revealed a few months ago. Some of the highlights of the SUV are its 1,630 full LED lighting elements and a full programmable digital display, which is a first for any Skoda model. Apart from these, Skoda will also offer varioflex seats and gesture controlled tail-gate as well. The company will offer five engines with power outputs ranging from 113 bhp to 187 bhp.

The Kvasiny plant also manufactures the Skoda Superb, Skoda Superb Combi and the Kodiaq as well. Skoda has invested close to $ 5 billion in the Kvasiny plant to enhance its SUV production capabilities. Skoda wants to scale up the capacity of the plant t0 295,000 vehicles per annum in the next few years. The Skoda Karoq will hit the roads sometime in October this year. It will come to India sometime next year and is expected to priced between ₹ 18 lakh - ₹ 25 lakh.

