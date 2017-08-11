Skoda Commences Bookings For The Octavia RS And Rapid Monte Carlo Edition

Recently, we told you that Skoda will be launching two new models in India this month - the Skoda Octavia RS and the Rapid Monte Carlo edition. While the carmaker hasn't announced the launch date for either of the two models, the Rapid Monte Carlo edition will be launched in mid-August, most likely around the 16th, while the Octavia RS will be launched towards the end of this month. As of now, the carmaker has officially commenced the bookings for both the models and customers can now book either of the two cars at any Skoda showroom across India. While the booking amount for the Rapid Monte Carlo edition is set at ₹ 25,000, for the Octavia RS it's ₹ 50,000.

The Skoda Octavia RS a.k.a. Octavia vRS, is a high-performance derivative of the regular Octavia sedan and will be highly appreciated by enthusiasts. The model gets both petrol and diesel option, powered by Skoda's tried and tested a 2.0 TDI diesel and 2.0 TSI petrol engines. The 2-litre turbocharged diesel motor is capable of churning out a maximum of 184 bhp and develops a peak torque of 380 Nm. The engine comes mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed DSG unit with the option of both 4x2 and 4x4. With the 2.0 TDI, the Octavia RS can hit a maximum speed of 232 kmph and takes 7.9 seconds to reach 100 kmph from the standstill. The petrol version, on the other hand, comes powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol unit that makes 230 bhp and 350 Nm peak torque. The petrol engine also gets the option of either a 6-speed manual or the 6-speed DSG but only comes in 4x2 trim. The 0-100 kmph mark is breached in 6.7 seconds before reaching a top speed of 250 kmph, electronically limited of course. In India, we might only get the petrol version, at least initially.

Skoda Octavia RS bookings have commenced at ₹ 50,000

The Octavia RS also offers a host of smart and stylish features like - LED headlamps with DRLs, sporty alloys, aggressive front and rear bumpers, and a stylish black grille. Cabin features include - a multi-functional steering wheel with paddle shifters, leather/fabric combination seats, ambient lighting, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MirrorLink and driver assist system among others.

Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo edition bookings have commenced at ₹ 25,000

The Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo edition, on the other hand, is essentially a special edition model that pays homage to Skoda's racing heritage. The car comes with a distinctive red paint job and all-black treatment for styling elements like - grille, headlamps, alloys, taillamps and such. The cabin also has been redesigned and come with all-black interior with contrast rest stitching and aluminium foot pedals.

Powertrain details haven't been revealed yet and will be announced at the launch later this month. Having said that we believe the engine options will remain same as the regular Rapid sedan, powered by the 1.6-litre MPI petrol and the 1.5-litre TDI diesel. The Monte Carlo edition is likely to be based on the top-spec model so transmission duties will be handled by Skoda's trusted DSG gearbox.

