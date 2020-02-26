Skoda Auto To Enter Sri Lankan Market In May 2020; India Likely To Export Vehicles

Skoda Auto is all set to re-enter the Sri Lankan market in May 2020. The Czech automobile manufacturer will return to Sri Lanka after 17 years. In May 2020, Skoda is going to open a central showroom and sales location in Colombo. The company will be collaborating with IWS Automobiles (Pvt) Ltd as an importer and trading partner. Skoda's initial line-up will include four models the Fabia, Superb, Kodiaq and the Karoq. The Octavia will also be launched a little later this year.

Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier said, "Further internationalising our brand and conquering new markets are central areas of action laid out in the Skoda Strategy 2025. By re-entering the Sri Lankan market, we are taking the next step in raising Skoda's position worldwide."

Skoda will bring in the new-gen Octavia later this year in India, and Sri Lanka could also get it

Skoda entering Sri Lanka spells good news for the Indian market too. The Volkswagen Group has already made an investment of 1 billion Euros in India for the India 2.0 project and this is for the development of new vehicles in the country. Skoda will be utilising the existing synergies in the India 2.0 project and the new cars that will be built for the Indian market could also be offered in Sri Lanka. This will make India an export hub and that has always been a plan for the Volkswagen Group. It had already stated that in the second phase of the project, the company will be examining the possibility of exporting vehicles built in India and it sure looks like that process has now begun.

We have approached Skoda Auto India to provide us with details on the cars being exported from the Indian market, but there has been no response as yet.

As far as customers in Sri Lanka are concerned, Skoda Auto will start taking orders for the first vehicles from the beginning of March 2020, and the first deliveries will be made when the new showroom opens in May.

