Skoda Auto To Bring 5 New & Updated Models In India This Year

Skoda Auto India is looking at an aggressive start to the new year and has planned five new and updated models for launch in 2020. The company's product plan was revealed by Zac Hollis Director - Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda Auto India, via Twitter. Now, the company had already announced its plans to bring five new products last year starting with the launch of the Skoda Kodiaq Scout, but we can expect a few existing models to get updates along with new generation versions coming in. Here's a look at all the Skoda cars that are slated for launch in 2020.

Skoda Auto India plans to kick-off the year with the Octava vRS 245 that has been confirmed for launch and will arrive at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo in February. The performance-spec version of the current generation Skoda Octavia packs in more power to the tune of 242 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque from its 2.0-litre TSI motor. The engine will come paired with a 7-speed DSG auto box and a price tag between ₹ 25-30 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the Octavia RS will commence at the Expo.

Up next will be the all-new Skoda Karoq midsize SUV that will arrive in April 2020, to take on the Jeep Compass, MG Hector, Hyundai Tucson and the likes. The compact SUV will arrive in India as a CBU and will be offered only with a petrol engine at the time of launch. The SUV will be loaded to the gills in terms of equipment while power is expected to come from a 1.5-litre TSI motor with 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque on offer.

Skoda will then introduce the facelifted version of the Superb sedan in May 2020. The 2020 Skoda Superb facelift was revealed in May last year and gets a host of visual upgrades including Matrix LED headlamps, larger double-slat grille, as well as revised bumpers at the front and rear. The Superb facelift is 8 mm larger in terms of the overall length, over the current version. Expect the model to get a BS6 compliant petrol engine on offer, while the diesel will most likely be discontinued.

The slew of launches will continue in the second half of the year too with the new generation Skoda Octavia that boasts of larger proportions, new tech-friendly cabin complete with dual screens for the console and infotainment system, and possibly a new gear selector in place of a gearshift lever thanks to shift-by-wire technology. Internationally, the new Octavia comes with a host of engine options including a plug-in hybrid and it will be interesting to see which versions make their way to the Indian market.

The automaker is likely to close the calendar year with the launch of the Skoda Kodiaq RS that is expected to arrive by late 2020. The model will be powered the turbocharged diesel engine and will be the performance alternative to the rather comfortable Kodiaq. That being said, expect the standard version to be upgraded to the BS6 norms before that remains a capable option in the segment. We also expect the Skoda Rapid to get a few changes this year to keep the model fresh. The Rapid is the oldest offering in the company's stable and a replacement is in the pipeline, albeit not before 2021.

The big takeaway though will be the Skoda Vision IN Concept SUV that has already been teased and will debut at the Auto Expo next month. The concept previews a new compact SUV from the manufacturer that will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform and will take on the Kia Seltos, next-generation Hyundai Creta, and the likes. The model is scheduled to go on sale in the second quarter of 2021.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.