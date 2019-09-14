New Cars and Bikes in India

Skoda Auto Says Global Deliveries Down 4.1 Per Cent In August

In China, Skoda sold 22,100 cars, down by 23.8 per cent compared to the same month last year. In all other segments, Skoda reported growth.

Skoda Auto's global deliveries dropped by 4.1 per cent year-on-year in August to 88,100 cars, mainly due to a fall in China, Volkswagen's Czech carmaker said on Thursday. In China, Skoda sold 22,100 cars, down by 23.8 per cent compared to the same month last year. In all other segments, Skoda reported growth.


