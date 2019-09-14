Skoda Auto Says Global Deliveries Down 4.1 Per Cent In August

Skoda Auto's global deliveries dropped by 4.1 per cent year-on-year in August to 88,100 cars, mainly due to a fall in China, Volkswagen's Czech carmaker said on Thursday. In China, Skoda sold 22,100 cars, down by 23.8 per cent compared to the same month last year. In all other segments, Skoda reported growth.

